Pokémon Gen 10 Map Allegedly Leaked, and It’s Enormous

The Pokémon Gen 10 map has reportedly been leaked online, and it looks absolutely massive. If true, the images also confirm previous leaks about Pokémon Wind and Wave being a fully explorable open-world archipelago region.

Leaked Pokémon Gen 10 Map Shows Massive Open-World Region

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

On February 5, multiple images of the Pokémon Gen 10 map reportedly started surfacing on social media. The screenshots are allegedly from the infamous “teraleaks.” In 2024, The Pokémon Company had a major security breach, and since then many documents have made their way online. However, according to multiple Pokémon insiders, the latest leak to be discovered in the files is the Pokémon Gen 10 map.

In the images, we see a massive open-world archipelago region. Based on the leaks, the Pokémon Gen 10 map will be made up of various islands surrounded by water. Basically, imagine the Alola region but ten times the size of that map. Seriously, the leaked map looks ridiculously big. It makes even Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s Paldea region look small.

Screenshot: Reddit PokeLeaks, CryZe92

Interestingly, this also seems to confirm previous Pokémon Gen 10 leaks that Pokémon Wind and Wave will have you exploring the ocean. In the leaked documents back in 2025, it was claimed that the tenth generation Pokémon RPGs would have players sailing to various islands and exploring under the ocean. If these latest Pokémon Gen 10 map leaks are real, then it seems to confirm all of this.

Pokémon Gen 10 Region Locations Also Leaked

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

It should be pointed out that even if all these leaks are true, they are reportedly from a 2024 build of the game, so a lot can change in the final version. That said, leakers also claim to have revealed many Pokémon Gen 10 locations that will be featured on the map. On X, CentroLeaks posted a list of all the new region areas that will reportedly be in the game.

For your convenience, here are all of the leaked Pokémon Gen 10 locations (courtesy of Centro Leaks):

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

Full List of Leaked Pokémon Gen 10 Locations

Uninhabited Island

• Uninhabited Island Field

• Uninhabited Island Volcanic Cavern

Island 1

• Hotel

• Hotel surrounding area

• Hotel Entrance

• Hotel, Player’s Room

• Observation Deck

• Northern Wasteland, Magma area

• Woobat Tunnel

• Northeastern terraced rice fields

• Grass Gym

• Southeastern swamp area

• Mangrove Forest

• Mt. Symbol

• Buried Ruins

• Spiky Rocks Area

• Mt. Symbol Summit

Island 2

• Poison Swamp area

• Poison Gym

Island 3

• Anthill Fieldlands

Island 4

• No landmarks

Island 5

• Marsh Area

• Dam Power Plant

• Snowy Mountain Area

• Majin Research Lab Ice

• Icicle Snowfield

• Summit Area

• Wasteland Area

• Flowing Water area

Island 6

• Sandy Area

• Rocky Area

• Flying Gym

Island 7

• Fighting Gym

• Goro Rock Island

Island 8

• Capital City

• Dark Gym

• Group Headquarters

• Pokémon Center Headquarters

• Tour Company Headquarters

• Boutique

• TM Shop

• Hair Salon

• Pharmacy

• Ivy Jungle

• Majin Research Lab Ground

• Will-o’-Wisp Caldera

Island 9

• Normal Gym

Island 10

• No landmarks

Island 11

• Middle-sized Town

• Rocky Area

• Steel Gym

• Champion Trial

• Pokémon League

• Blizzard area

• Glacier Lake

• Forest Area

Island 12

• Desert Area

• Majin Research Lab Rock

• Desert Stadium

• Abandoned Mine Cave

• Fieldland Area

• Ghost Island

• Ghost Mineral Spring

Island 13

• Islands of Thorns

• Thorn Path

Island 14

• Fairy Island

• Fairy Island Cave

• Fairy Gym

Island 15

• Southwestern Island

Island 16

• Desert Cauldron

Island 17

• Ruins

• Islands of Ruins in forest

• Platform Island

Ocean 1

• Majin Research Lab Psychic

• Neon Abyss

Ocean 2 ~ Ocean 8

• Deep Sea 1 ~ Deep Sea 10

Legendary Locations

• Legendary Temple (Wind)

• Legendary Temple (Wave)

What the Pokémon Gen 10 Map Leak Could Mean

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

Yeah, as you can see, that list of locations is pretty massive! However, it does reflect how big the leaked Pokémon Gen 10 map supposedly is. It’s also intriguing that there are several locations listed in the ocean, so perhaps there will be hidden areas to explore under the water, similar to Pokémon Ruby and Sapphire. Although, at this point, this is just speculation.

It should again be stressed to take this latest leak with a major grain of salt. While many of the leaks from the teraleaks have since been proven credible, it’s still possible that people have passed off fakes within it. Regardless, hopefully Pokémon Gen 10 gets revealed during the Pokémon Day 2026 Pokémon Presents so we know whether these leaks are true or not.