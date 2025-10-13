Pokémon Gen 10 Name, Region, and Battle Mechanics Reportedly Leaked

A major leak has reportedly revealed the Pokémon Gen 10 game titles. If true, the leaker also revealed the game’s lore themes, battle mechanics, and Gen 10’s region location. Here is everything that was leaked about Pokémon’s next-generation Switch 2 games.

Pokémon Wind and Waves Titles Leaked

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

A new leak claims Pokémon Gen 10 will be called Pokémon Wind and Pokémon Waves. The Gen 10 games will be led by Pokémon Sun and Moon director Shigeru Ohmori.

While new generation rumors are usually fake, this one has a lot of steam behind it. The leak comes from a user who allegedly breached The Pokémon Company back in 2024 and subsequently vanished. This morning, the account returned and leaked the source code for Pokémon Legends Z-A, as well as the game’s beta build.

Adding even more credibility behind the leak, infamous Pokémon leaker Riddler Khu seemingly confirmed it. The insider has a long track record of accurate leaks.

Interestingly, Riddler Khu had actually given fans his hint about the Pokémon Gen 10 game names back in October 2024. The account’s riddle revealed that the games were called Pokémon Wind and Waves, although only a few fans actually seemed to solve it at the time.

Screenshot: X @CentroLeaks

According to the major leak today, the Pokémon Wind and Waves theme will center around “Infinity.”

Intriguingly, leaks account CentroLeaks claims that the “infinite” mentioned is actually referencing a new feature in the game that procedurally generates the region’s map.

“To explain more about the infinity theme: they are going to procedurally generate new islands, so the region is technically infinite and changes.” If this is accurate, that’s pretty insane.

Pokémon Gen 10 Region Leaked: Southeast Asia Setting

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

Again, it bears repeating to take all of this with a major grain of salt. While there is credibility behind these leaks, they still aren’t officially confirmed. That out of the way, the leaker also claims to have revealed Pokémon Gen 10’s region. According to the rumor, the Pokémon Wind and Waves region is located in Southeast Asia.

This is interesting because leaks back in 2024 initially said the games were going to be set in Greece. However, Riddler Khu made a post on X today confirming that those rumors were wrong and Southeast Asia is correct.

The leak also mentions the story taking place in a city similar to Kuala Lumpur. The protagonist will live in a hotel, which is described as an “MMO-like hub” where you can see other players.

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

Unlike previous Pokémon titles, Gen 10 will start in a major city Metropolis. The protagonist is said to be a 13-year-old who wins a vacation after their mother enters a lottery.

The leak also claims that Pokémon Wind and Waves will tackle a jungle location for the first time in the franchise’s history. “Survival in the jungle will be one of the main themes,” a translation of the leak by CentroLeaks read.

New Gen 10 Battle Mechanics and Seed Pokémon Leak

Screenshot: X @CentroLeaks

Pokémon Wind and Pokémon Waves will allegedly have two major features. The Gen 10 battle mechanic is supposedly called “Weather Effects” and will have Pokémon controlling different nature power-ups. However, even more intriguing is a potential new breeding/evolution mechanic system.

On X, CentroLeaks wrote: “There appears to be a new mechanic/type of special Pokémon in Gen 10 called Seed Pokémon. Seed Pokémon — baby Pokémon of species encountered in resort areas. (Seed Pokémon = pre-evolution). This Pokémon is rarely seen in this land, and no one has seen its evolved form. When you go to the island where the Pokémon lives, it begins to evolve. It is said to have infinite variations in its form.”

Screenshot X @CentroLeaks

Finally, the leak claims that the evil team (villains) this generation will be a corporation that wants to destroy land for profit. You will face off against them, as they will be a foil for the game’s Pokémon Professor, who studies Pokémon and their impact on weather and the region’s land.

If any of this is true, Pokémon Gen 10 sounds like it’s going to be a radical change from previous generations. Most of these leaks come from 2021 documents, and plans, of course, can change in development. So keep that in mind.