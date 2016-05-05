Newly Formed London Punks Guilt Restore Light to Dark Situations With “Everblue”

The members of newly formed London hardcore punk band Guilt had a collectivelly low 2015. In a sea of failing relationships, middling careers, and prescription drugs, the old friends set to recalibrate and restore some light into their lives and began writing music in one of their homes. “Everblue,” premiering below, is one of the first finished products of that effort. The song is about navigating a crumbling relationship, and takes multiple twists and turns that throw up influences from Deftones to Nothing to Paint It Black, with each corner revealing something explosive.

All proceeds from the track will be going to CALM, a mental health charity dedicated to preventing male suicide, throughout May. The band says: “We were lucky enough to have each other in this process but some people aren’t, and that’s why the work CALM does is so important. This band was always meant to mean more so anything that can be done to benefit this charity, we’re happy to help.”

Listen below and buy/donate here.