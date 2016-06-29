Watch Color War’s Kaleidoscopic Karaoke Video for “Bitte”

“Bitte, bitte, bitte, bitte…” intones an otherworldly refrain. Color War’s latest song starts in ambient swathes with singer Lindsay Mound’s ethereal incantations. Here the NYC trio move through the song like a sun-dazed kid skipping through a field of flowers, speeding up and tripping over, and falling into a synthy swoon, and spinning in giddy circles for the chorus. The video, meanwhile, is a kaleidoscopic clip made up of iphone footage shot over the past 12 months and overlaid with Mound karaoke-ing her heart out. It’ll make you want to dance the night away with the singer, shouting into a shared mic with abandon. And if you want to do just that, the band have, rather helpfully cut together a lyric video for just such an occasion.

“In the video, I think you are almost watching me sing the song’s lyrics to the song itself,” explains Mound. “As if the song was the love interest. Or maybe karaoke is the love interest. Doing karaoke, to me, is a lot like experiencing the feeling of love. It requires confidence and passion, it renders us nervous and sweaty until we jump in, or up, grab the mic and let out our feelings. Maybe there should be a karaoke dating app.”

She continues: “German for both “please” and “you’re welcome,” bitte is sort of a perfect word in love. Half the time we are asking for things and the other half we think we deserve gratitude. The double meaning makes it hard to tell which is it—please or thank you?”



Watch below and make sure to check out their video for their awesome videos for “Shapeshifting” and “Hallways” too.