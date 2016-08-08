Here’s Puppy’s New Mini-Album aka the Best Thing That’ll Happen To You Today

Puppy are a peephole into what could have happened if metal, grunge, and indie were able to co-exist in harmony, rather than historically mutating in negative reaction to one another. Since forming in 2014 the North London trio have been making some of the most interesting music beyond genre, building a bridge between Metallica and Pavement. After gushing about their “Entombed” back in April, we’re streaming their new mini-album Vol II below. There are harmonised guitar solos, but also unabashedly pop choruses; crushing riffs that sound like they belong on a Tool album woven between near-Mineral moments.

“I know describing something as a ‘musical journey’ is pretty naff but I feel it applies here, at least to some degree,” says vocalist/guitarist Jock Norton. “People always comment on the fact that we mix a lot of indie rock ideas in with more traditionally metal sounding stuff, and I think here we wanted the lines to blur even further. Hopefully rather than thinking ‘This bit sounds like Metallica and this bit sounds like Grandaddy’ in quite a dichotomous way, the joints have been smoothed down a little and those ideas come together in a more coherent way. We’re very proud of what we’ve achieved and we’re really excited to share it with people.”

Videos by VICE

Get stuck in below.

Vol II will be released on August 12 through Puppy’s own label. Their release show is on August 23 at The Black Heart in Camden, followed by a UK tour with Sorority Noisey in October. Dates below:



04 Newcastle, Think Tank

05 Glasgow, Hug & Pint

06 Manchester, Deaf Institute

07 Nottingham, Bodega

08 Leeds, Key Club

09 Birmingham, Hare & Hounds

10 Norwich, Epic Studios

11 Cambridge, Portland Arms

13 Bristol, Exchange

14 Brighton, Sticky Mike’s Frog Bar

16 Milton Keynes, Craufurd Arms

17 London, Dingwalls