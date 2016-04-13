Watch Two DJs Challenge the Iranian Regime in Trailer for New Documentary ‘Raving Iran’

A new documentary film from German director Susanne Regina Meures tells the story of two young Iranians in the dangerous world of Tehran’s underground techno scene.

Raving Iran follows techno producers Anoosh and Arash, who risk arrest, jail, and worse for their love of electronic music. Their journey takes them from the desert parties of their home country to one of Europe’s biggest electronic music festivals.

Meures only has one prior film to her credit, but producer Christian Frei has previously directed numerous documentaries, including War Photographer (2001) and The Giant Buddhas (2005).

Check out the trailer and upcoming festival screenings (with the sole North American date being at Toronto’s Hot Docs Festival) below, more info here.



April 15–24 – Vision du Reel – Nyon, Switzerland

April 28–May 8 – Hot Docs – Toronto, Ontario

May 5–15 – DOK.fest – Munich, Germany

May 12–18 – Beldocs 2016 – Belgrade, Serbia

May 26–June 1 – Iranian Film Festival – Zurich, Switzerland