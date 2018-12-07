Read the Michael Cohen sentencing documents

Federal prosecutors recommended Friday that President Trump’s former personal attorney Michael Cohen should serve “substantial prison time” despite his cooperation with investigators.

“After cheating the IRS for years, lying to banks and to Congress, and seeking to criminally influence the Presidential election, Cohen’s decision to plead guilty — rather than seek a pardon for his manifold crimes — does not make him a hero,” prosecutors wrote.

Videos by VICE

Here are the filings from the Southern District of New York and Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s office, in full:

Cover: Michael Cohen, former personal attorney to President Donald Trump, exits federal court, November 29, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)