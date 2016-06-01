PREMIERE: Accept Rejecter as Dark Electronic’s Newest Warlock with “Freak”

With technology getting better and better by the second, anxieties about its capabilities are stacking up just as fast. We e can let ourselves fall victim to sculpting weird social media amalgations of what we are—or we can also try to subvert all that and make something fucked up. This seems to be the heart of Rejecter’s message in both appearance and sound. Rejecter is a dark electronic, industrial project masterminded by Dustin Hollenbeck who’s also been at the helm of LA dark-punks Coming. His variety of influences and experience in abrasiveness all swirl together to form his debut video, “Freak.”

Hollenbeck jumps back and forth between two personas in the video—a millitant business-sort of guy chastising the viewer and calling them a “freak,” and a version of himself as the freak in question. The tension and excitement all visualizes over a frenetic, electronic harshness. He screams at the top of his lungs, his voice distorting to even weirder lengths. It’s a visceral fusion of man and machine that you can’t take your eyes off of, a staged car crash of frustration and energy.