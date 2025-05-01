Remote Work Didn’t Kill Office Romance, It Just Looks Different Now

For decades, falling in love at work was practically a cliché. Long hours, shared deadlines, and bad coffee created just enough proximity and pressure to spark something real. But with hybrid and remote work reshaping how we show up to the office (if at all), some wondered if workplace romance was headed for extinction.

Turns out, it’s not dead—it’s just gone underground.

Videos by VICE

According to a survey from ResumeBuilder.com, one in three employees say they’ve had a workplace romance in the past three years, even while working remotely. Nearly a quarter of those relationships were with a co-worker, while others involved clients, suppliers, or even investors. And in most cases, the boss made the first move—45% of men surveyed said they initiated things, compared to 25% of women.

“The pandemic didn’t kill workplace romance—it just changed the battlefield,” Channa Bromley, a relationship coach who works with professionals navigating love and career, told Business Insider. “People aren’t just falling into relationships because they spend eight hours a day together. Now it takes strategy.”

Remote Work Wasn’t the End of Office Romance. Here’s What It Looks Like Now.

That strategy is what Bromley calls “manufacturing serendipity.” Gone are the days of flirty elevator chats or lingering post-meeting vibes. In hybrid workplaces, romance requires intention—think Slack banter, subtle emoji placement, or virtual coworking sessions.

One of Bromley’s clients, an engineer, barely knew a colleague beyond Slack and Zoom, but he made an effort. “He built the relationship with intention,” she said. “When they finally met in person, it wasn’t about discovering attraction. It was about testing whether the connection they built in controlled, digital spaces could survive in the real world.”

Experts say the rules of attraction haven’t changed—shared goals, collaboration, and emotional intensity still create strong bonds. What’s shifted is how those moments unfold. Sociologist Jenn Gunsaullus says remote work is a double-edged sword: “There’s less gossip and fewer awkward run-ins if things don’t work out. But it also makes it harder to read chemistry in real time.”

That delay can be both frustrating and exciting. “The intensity hasn’t disappeared,” Bromley noted. “It just simmers in private messages and well-timed emojis.”

Angelika Koch, a dating expert at Taimi, says people have simply adapted. “Subtle flirtations through texts are more likely to begin with those who feel that spark,” she said.

So no, office romance didn’t disappear—it just evolved into something quieter, more intentional, and better suited to the world we work in now.