‘Rescue Ops: Wildfire’ Is an Upcoming Firefighting Simulator With Dynamic Fire Tech That Looks Genuinely Terrifying

“Only You Can Prevent Forest Fires”. I know it may be silly to quote Smokey the Bear of all people here, but that’s the first thing I thought of when I saw the reveal trailer for Rescue Ops: Wildfire, an upcoming solo/multiplayer focused firefighting simulator. While this simulator may still be a ways out from release, I’m already more than intrigued about it. But what interests me more than anything is the “Dynamic Fire System” that Exkee is implementing here. Using the wind direction and strength, no two fires are bound to be the same. That actually sounds more horrifying than most horror games on the market, and could be revolutionary if they pull it off correctly.

Screenshot: Exkee

I Would Strongly Suggest Bringing Some Friends Along To Help Fight Fires in ‘Rescue Ops: Wildfire’

Rescue Ops: Wildfire looks to be a rather in-depth simulation, where split-second reactions are needed in life-or-death situations. We’ll drop into the middle of the blaze via helicopters, need to find and help civilians, all before battling the raging fire that continues to erupt before our very eyes. According to the Steam Description for Rescue Ops: Wildfire, we’ll also be able to call in “tactical support”, with water drops, attack and defense lines, and more. It seems that Rescue Ops: Wildfire is fully leaning into the simulation aspect, and that’s what has me interested.

Firefighters have one of the most difficult and genuinely terrifying jobs out there. Having to try and contain a force of nature such as this? I could never do something like that, and it seems that Exkee is putting their best foot forward when it comes to accurately portraying the horrors that they face. While a digital recreation will never match the pure intensity of the real thing, Rescue Ops: Wildfire is hoping to deliver the most realistic simulation of firefighting to date.

Between the ability to drive different firefighting vehicles, including trucks and helicopters, as well as co-op? Sign me up. I’m ready to do my part to save the French wilderness. While a lot of my multiplayer gaming time is spent with games like R.E.P.O. and Among Us. I know I could gather the troops together to fight fires with me. I’m very interested to see how Rescue Ops: Wildfire turns out, but it’s already looking hot.