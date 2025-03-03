‘R.E.P.O.’ Is 6-Player Chaos in the Greatest Way Possible, and I Can’t Get Enough

Unmitigated chaos comes in a surprising number of flavors. Sometimes, it comes in the shape of a gangly man in an orange jumpsuit. Other times, it comes in the shape of a trashcan with a flapping mouth, reminiscent of the Canadians from South Park. While I may have initially stumbled upon R.E.P.O. thanks to my TikTok algorithm, we got a squad of five together for some chaos. And chaos was indeed delivered, alongside plenty of deaths and ear-decimating shrieks. I can’t wait to play again.

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

One Half ‘Lethal Company’ and Another Half ‘South Park’, ‘r.e.p.o.’ Has the Juice To Be a Contender in the Multiplayer Scene

R.E.P.O. is one of the most unintentionally hilarious games I’ve ever had the privilege of jumping into. After a brief tutorial, we were “ready.” And while the tutorial does a fair enough job of letting us know what to expect, it’s impossible to predict how a round is going to proceed. Every moment of R.E.P.O. is pure chaos to the highest degree. And it’s beautiful.

Videos by VICE

The characters of R.E.P.O. are incredibly adorable, with flapping mouths that couldn’t help but make us giggle. And for those that don’t have microphones, don’t worry; there is full voice-to-speech compatibility via the Chat Box. This leads to some very unhinged moments, but it’s also one of the best parts of the game itself. But, within the chaos lies pure horror. Creepy creatures that are looking to end our lives roam these halls, and it’s our job to get as much junk as possible and extract.

R.E.P.O. feels very polished, from the user interface to the general presentation. It’s one of the most memorable looking and feeling games in the genre. Taking inspiration from games like Content Warning and Lethal Company, all while putting enough of a unique spin on it to make it feel completely different from its inspirations. Plus, the fact that I can jump into a lobby with five friends makes this one that we’ll (hopefully) be returning to often. I never like having to pick and choose a game that only has four players because someone is likely going to get left out. Now, we don’t have to fret about that.

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

Even the Concept of Visiting the Shop Is Chaotic as Hell

After successfully extracting, players get the opportunity to visit the shop and buy some additional goods. But even here, chaos is king. You can test out weapons on your friends, from the humble Inflatable Hammer to the Shockwave Mine that will send their lifeless bodies flying across the room. Don’t fret; you can bring them back to life if they perish here, too. But sometimes, it’s funnier to dump them in the toilet and jump back into the van.

It also feels like the development team behind R.E.P.O. thought of nearly everything to keep things interesting. If you try to leave without someone, they’ll get a self-destruct message, telling them to hurry up and get into the van. And don’t get me started on what happens once a round ends in failure. It’s one of the most hilarious things I’ve ever experienced. Between Lockdown Protocol and R.E.P.O., I think we’ve got our weekends pretty squared away from this point forward.

At this point, I can’t heap enough praise onto R.E.P.O., and I can’t wait to see where it continues to go from here. It’s such a uniquely chaotic and fun experience, and I can strongly recommend it to anyone searching for a new game to jump into with their buddies. Plus, what other game lets you pick people up and dunk them in a toilet?