Jack White Drops Two Boisterous Singles Ahead of ‘SNL’ Appearance

Jack White is back and he’s bringing the blues-rock party to Saturday night once again. Following extensive international touring for his 2024 album No Name, White dropped two new singles on April 3, 2026, which is just in time for his sixth appearance on Saturday Night Live.

“G.O.D. And The Broken Ribs” and “Derecho Demonico” are imbued with White’s trademark old-scratchy style. Guitar solos that teeter between haunted blues and modern alt-rock. Vocals that pace the length of their sonic prisons like nervous zoo animals. It’s a comfortably familiar sound from White, with just enough pep to suggest renewed creative vision after so long on the road.

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White is joined on the singles by his longtime live band, Patrick Keeler on drums, Dominic Davis on bass, and Bobby Emmet on keyboard. In addition to being on streaming platforms and YouTube, the new songs will be available on limited-edition tri-color 7″ vinyl. The blue, white, and black vinyl will hit shelves at the Third Man brick-and-mortar stores in Nashville, Detroit, and London, and online on April 4, with standard black vinyl arriving the following week.

Jack White Gears Up for ‘SNL’ Appearance with Jack Black Hosting

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As for his SNL appearance, Jack White will be live from New York on April 4 at 11:30 p.m. ET. With Jack Black hosting, it’s possible we could see a return of their one-time collab Jack Gray. The two teamed up, alongside Black’s Tenacious D partner Kyle Gass, to record the single “Don’t Blow It, Kage” in 2019.

The promo for the episode already shows the Jacks attempting to give SNL cast member Marcello Hernández a “Jack” nickname of his own. Unfortunately, they concluded that he’s really more of a Greg. Poor guy.

Following this engagement, however, White is hitting the road. Throughout 2026, he has exciting international festival dates scheduled. Kicking off on May 30, he’ll be in Latvia, then travel throughout Europe for most of June. Stops include multiple dates in Poland, Germany, France, Sweden, Belgium, and more. There he’ll headline Denmark’s Northside Festival, the Netherlands’ Best Kept Secret Festival, Italy’s La Prima Estate, and Croatia’s INMusic Festival.

Late August has two festival dates scheduled, one in Kazakhstan and the other in Turkey. Finally, Jack White concludes his 2026 live shows with Borderland Festival in New York from September 18 to 20.