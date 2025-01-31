SNL Taps Jack White, Lady Gaga, Devo, and More for Live Concert Special

As Saturday Night Live ramps up its 50th-anniversary celebrations, the show has tapped some big names—including Jack White, Lady Gaga, and Devo—for a live concert special.

The event, dubbed SNL50: The Homecoming Concert, will stream live on Peacock on Valentine’s Day—Friday, February 14—beginning at 8 p.m. EST. It will be hosted by Jimmy Fallon from New York’s Radio City Music Hall, with SNL creator Lorne Michaels and Grammy-winning music producer Mark Ronson serving as executive producers.

In addition to the aforementioned artists, the special will also feature Robyn, Bad Bunny, Arcade Fire, Backstreet Boys, Bonnie Raitt, Brandi Carlile, Brittany Howard (Alabam Shakes), Chris Martin (Coldplay), David Byrne (Talking Heads), Eddie Vedder (Pearl Jam), Jelly Roll, Miley Cyrus, Mumford & Sons, Post Malone, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, the B-52’s, and the Roots. More artists will be announced in the coming weeks.

Pitchfork notes that, of all the announced SNL50: The Homecoming Concert artists, Bonnie Rait performed on the iconic sketch comedy show the earliest. The singer debuted on SNL back in January 1978, on the 56th episode of SNL, which now boasts an episode count in the upper 900s.

The new special comes on the heels of a new SNL music documentary, Ladies & Gentlemen… 50 Years of SNL Music, directed by Oz Rodriguez and the Roots’ Questlove. The doc features interviews with Miley Cyrus and Jack White—both of whom are performing at the Homecoming Concert—as well as Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello and many other past SNL musical guests.

Ladies & Gentlemen… 50 Years of SNL Music is currently available to stream on Peacock.