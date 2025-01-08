Post Malone Tipped a Bartender $20K on Christmas Eve

Post Malone is gonna have to change his name to Santa Malone after an insanely generous tip he dropped over the holidays. Turns out, on Christmas Eve, Posty gave a bartender a $20,000 tip that the single mother says has “changed my life.”

“Going into work Christmas Eve I was so sad I had to leave baby girl to go to work,” Renee Brown wrote on Instagram, alongside a picture of herself and Malone. “Oblivious that god would send me a Christmas miracle.”

Videos by VICE

“This is hands down the most humble personable celebrity I’ve had the pleasure of meeting,” she continued. “He changed my life on Christmas fucking Eve and I will forever be grateful.”

Brown also spoke to Music Mayhem about her encounter with Malone at The Railyard bar, sharing that Shaboozey accompanied him — as well as some of their entourage — the day before they both appeared alongside Beyoncé on the NFL Christmas Day Halftime Show.

The bartender explained that she’d heard Malone was at their bar quite a while before she saw him, causing her to initially think it was a joke. “I told all my regulars not to be weird and bug him as it’s a neighborhood dive bar,” she said, “and I’m sure he picked a place like that to feel a sense of normalcy.”

Brown added that the group’s bill had already been settled, but Malone came back to have her charge him for something so that he could leave her a tip. “So he asked me to ring him up for a penny or anything, so I did,” she recalled. “I continued my close and collected all my checks and started to enter my tips. Then I got to his. It was a tip for 20,000 dollars.”

“I immediately broke down crying,” Brown continued. “It was a very emotional night already being away from home, being swamped behind the bar, trying to process that they were even there and then the tip on top.”

“I finally got a chance to stop cleaning and talk to him some more and thank him,” she finally added. “I know I was crying and thanking him, but he has no idea exactly how much this meant to me.”