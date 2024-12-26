Beyoncé’s Epic ‘Cowboy Carter’ Christmas Halftime Show Is Coming to Netflix

Beyoncé wowed audiences with an epic NFL Halftime Show during the big game between Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on Christmas day, and now Netflix has announced they’ll be releasing the Cowboy Carter-themed performance as a special.

Billboard reports that Beyoncé’s 12-plus-minute set will be available to stream on its own sometime this week, though they noted that Netflix did not provide a specific date.

Videos by VICE

If you missed it, Beyoncé delivered an incredible Halftime Show performance based on her 2024 country album, Cowboy Carter. The big show was produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment and Parkwood Entertainment, Beyoncé’s company.

Beyoncé also brought along a few collaborators from the album to join her, such as Shaboozey, Post Malone, Tanner Adell, Brittney Spencer, and more. Among the tunes they performed were “16 Carriages,” “Texas Hold ‘Em,” “Levii’s Jeans,” and “Jolene.”

Making the momentous occasion a holiday family affair, Beyoncé also brought out her eldest daughter, 12-year-old Blue Ivy, as a dancer.

Following her big Halftime Show, Queen Bey took to social media to tease something new on the way in early 2025. In the brief clip shared to Instagram, the singer is seen sitting on a white horse and waving an American flag. The clip eventually cuts to a black screen with a red message: “1.14.25.”

In a caption on the post, Beyoncé wrote, “Look at that horse.” There’s no word on what exactly she might be teasing, but we wouldn’t be mad about a Cowboy Carter II: Too Cowboy, Too Carter.