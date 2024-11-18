WWE ‘Monday Night Raw’ Gets Netflix Premiere Date, Secures Special Guests and Venue

In January WWE will begin their $5 billion dollar, 10-year deal to bring WWE Monday Night Raw to Netflix. Internally, they are treating it similarly to a PLE, and with these recent developments that certainly seems to be the case! The episode will emanate from the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, with Billboard Music Award winner Travis Scott confirmed to appear. Scott’s music will be the official tune of Raw.

Paul “Triple H” Levesque (WWE’s CCO) surprised Scott at this year’s ComplexCon to invite him to the premiere. WWE is advertising appearances by John Cena, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Bianca Belair, and Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.

Videos by VICE

WWE Monday night raw debuting ON NETFLIX in 2025

Additionally, Netflix will house other projects under its banner, including PLEs outside the U.S. In 2021, Peacock inked a deal with WWE that will keep domestic rights, their library, and specials through 2026. Netflix being one of the leading streamers opens up a ton of doors for WWE in terms of a new audience that largely had no prior interest in wrestling. In the third quarter, Netflix reported over 280 million paid subscribers worldwide.

“You can see that Netflix wants to be in the live sports business — in live period. I think they will perform very well for them,” Ari Emanuel, head of Endeavor, tells Bloomberg. “There’s a huge chunk of the audience that are WWE fans that are, not right now, based on our research, Netflix subscribers. If they capture a portion of those, it’s a huge win for them and a huge win for us.”

Over the weekend Netflix hosted the Jake Paul and Mike Tyson fight which produced some unsavory results. More than anything, it left WWE fans worried about how Netflix will handle streaming Raw. According to Fightful Select, WWE officials have been assured it won’t happen. But if they had 60 million people tuning in like the fight did, it would be a “good problem to have.”

Tickets for the WWE Raw Netflix premiere go on sale this Friday, November 22 via Ticketmaster. For those that can’t attend live, the premiere goes down on January 6th on Netflix.