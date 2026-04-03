New Music Friday: 5 Songs You Need to Hear This Week (4/03)

Happy New Music Friday! This week, the collection is versatile and eclectic, just the way we like it. There’s a little hip-hop, some genre-bending emo, a heavy banger, and a whole bunch of rock ‘n’ roll.

I also want to address that while only one is on this list, yes, Jack White did drop two new songs this week. You should still absolutely listen to both of them. The first is “Derecho Demonico“, and the second is…

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“G.O.D. And The Broken Ribs” by Jack White

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One year after releasing “Archbishop Harold Holmes”, his final single from 2024’s No Name, Jack White is f***ing BACK.

The White Stripes frontman just dropped two new singles, including “G.O.D. And The Broken Ribs”. It’s a groovy blues-rock track with a riff and bassline reminiscent of Led Zeppelin’s “Immigrant Song”.

There’s something here that makes me think about how White has kind of forged this garage-blues genre in the same way Black Sabbath kind of accidentally made metal by just playing blues music heavier.

However you choose to define it, you’re undoubtedly going to be obsessed with it.

“BreakTheRules!” By ski mask the slump god

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It’s always exciting for me when a hip-hop artist samples a rock band (because I’m very easy to please), but, objectively, this one is going to be really hard to top.

On his new track, “BreakTheRules!”, rap subversionist Ski Mask The Slump God samples “The Beginning Is The End Is The Beginning” by the Smashing Pumpkins.

While the sample ushers in the song, Slump quickly transforms the track into something wholly original and very much his own. Lasting less than two minutes, “BreakTheRules!” is dingy and hostile. The beat is nefariously bass-forward, and Slump’s flow is commanding and fierce. Play this one LOUD.

“ENEMY” by Sueco and blackbear

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(If I call this “trap-screamo,” are you guys going to be mean to me?)

Emo rap sadbois Sueco and blackbear have teamed up for “Enemy”, a song that feels like half of it was taken right off an early 2000s Warped Tour compilation. Lyrically, I’m pretty sure that the song is mostly about addiction. Presuming I’m right, it’s a really creative way to talk about confronting your addictive nature and self-destruction.

Also, Suec, that breakdown at the end, man… *chef’s kiss*

“ALWAYS LOVE” by ’68

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All good things must come to an end, and ’68 has reached its conclusion. The Atlanta noise-rock band—born out of frontman Josh Scogin’s previous band, The Chariot—has been laying waste to stages since 2013.

Now, ’68 is approaching its last call, with their fifth and final album, They Are Survived, set to be released on May 28. The first single is “Always Love”, a chaotic rock ‘n’ roll track with infectious rhythm and made distinctive by Scogin’s unmistakable throaty yelling.

Notably, ’68 will drop their final record while out on the road, playing across the nation one last time before calling it a day. Find the dates here, because this will be your last chance to see them live.

“You Bastard” by MONOLORD

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Gothenburg-founded doom trio Monolord make a triumphant return this week with their first new song in three years. The track is titled “You Bastard”, and it’s the first single from the band’s forthcoming album, Neverending, due out on May 29.

The Monolord fellas are in peak form here. The musicianship is just off-the-charts impressive, and vocalist Thomas Jäger’s tenor singing is such a beautiful contrast to the deep, bassy instrumentation. I’ll go out on a limb and say this is already one of the best metal songs of the year.