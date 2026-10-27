Capcom Reaffirms Resident Evil Veronica Release Date in Financial Report

Capcom has given a Resident Evil Veronica release date update in a new financial report. The Japanese publisher reaffirmed when we’ll be seeing the Resident Evil Code: Veronica remake launch on all platforms.

Capcom Reaffirms Resident Evil Veronica’s 2027 Release Window

Screenshot: Capcom

In a new financial report, Capcom reaffirmed that Resident Evil Veronica is still set to launch in 2027. The Japanese publisher still hasn’t revealed which quarter it will be coming out next year, instead listing the title as having a planned “release window”.

Videos by VICE

While the financial report didn’t reveal any major new details, it’s still reassuring update for fans waiting for the Code: Veronica remake. When Resident Evil Veronica was first revealed at Summer Game Fest, its trailer didn’t have a specific release date or any additional information.

Screenshot: Capcom

Since its June announcement, Capcom has also been pretty tight-lipped about the Resident Evil remake and when we might see it again. So this is the first time in months they are acknowledging its release and confirming its still on track. For now, though, the publisher is still referring to Resident Evil Veronica‘s release date as sometime in 2027.

Screenshot: Capcom

At the time of writing, Capcom has confirmed that the Resident Evil Veronica release date will fall sometime in 2027. The Japanese publisher has not yet announced a specific date or a narrower launch window, so it could arrive at any point next year.

That said, Capcom also has a handful of other releases planned for 2027. Here are the games and their currently announced release windows:

Game Release window Mega Man: Dual Override Spring 2027 Monster Hunter Wilds: Ascendance 2027 Resident Evil Veronica 2027

As you can see, Mega Man: Dual Override is the only one of the three with a more specific release window. Capcom has announced that the game will launch in spring 2027, while Monster Hunter Wilds: Ascendance and Resident Evil Veronica are both listed for 2027.

Screenshot: Epic Games

It’s possible that Capcom will space out its releases throughout the year, but that doesn’t necessarily rule out a spring launch for Resident Evil Veronica. With no specific date announced for the Monster Hunter Wilds expansion either, it’s difficult to predict where the remake might fit into the publisher’s schedule.

For now, we’ll have to wait for Capcom to share more details. Hopefully, we’ll get another look at Resident Evil Veronica and a more specific release date in the coming months.