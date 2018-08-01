Robyn Returns With New Dancefloor Tearjerker “Missing U”

Remember 2010 and how sweet life was for humanity? Neither do we, but a shining light in that year was the re-ascendance of Robyn including the now ubiquitous “Dancing On My Own” and trilogy of Body Talk albums. Now, eight years later, after teasing a new single with her recent short film she returns with the brand new single “Missing U.” Co-written with longtime collaborator Klas Åhlund, the track is a spacious banger that veers away from spectacle and lets Robyn’s vocals take the forefront to croon over a lost love. As well as, according to Robyn in a recent interview, “a little bit of a message to my fans, that I’ve missed them.” Listen to the track and get ready for what will surely be an incredible new album on the way.