Rolycoly Makes Pokemon GO Debut in Winter Holiday 2025 Part 2

Pokemon GO’s Winter Holiday Part 2 kicks off on Christmas Eve and this half of the festive event brings the Gen VIII Rock-type Rolycoly and its evolutions to the mobile AR game.

Now that the second half of the Pokemon GO winter event is ready to begin, players are able to enjoy some new rewards, special spawns, and even the debut of a new Pokemon family in the mobile game.

The official Winter Holiday 2025 Part 2 starts on Wednesday, December 24, 2025, at 10:00 AM local time. This second half of the event will conclude on Monday, December 29, 2025 at 8:00 PM.

That leaves players about five full days to race around battling, catching, and raiding. The event is full of activities and special spawns, there there should be lots to keep the community busy.

Rolycoly debut details

Rolycoly, Carkol, and Coalossal make their Pokemon GO debut during the event. Rolycoly should be available as a wild spawn and as a 1-Star Raid.

Players will want to catch as many Rolycoly as they can and build up an inventory of Rolycoly candy to prepare for the new evolution line. Trainers can use 25 Rolycoly Candy to evolve Rolycoly into Carkol, and 100 Rolycoly Candy to evolve Carkol into Coalossal.

Since the event is only five days long, trainers should prioritize using Pinap Berries on every Rolycoly encounter to reach the 125 candy requirement for a full evolution before the spawn rate drops on December 29.

Coalossal is well-positioned to have some interesting impact on the metagame, so it would be wise for players to try and find a high IV Rolycoly to evolve and power-up. Coalossal is a Rock/Fire type. This combo makes it a great counter to Ice- and Bug-types, but also incredibly vulnerable against the popular Water- and Ground-types.

Winter Holiday 2025 Part 2 Event Bonuses

As trainers are out hunting down Rolycoly, they can also enjoy the limited-time bonuses that are active in the game during the Winter Holiday 2025 Part 2 event:

Catching event-themed Pokemon in the wild may award items such as Fast TMs, Charged TMs, Silver Pinap Berries, Golden Razz Berries, and Rare Candy.

Increased chance to encounter Shiny Stantler wearing a holiday outfit and Shiny Dedenne wearing holiday attire.

Reach Major Milestones on your GO Pass: Winter Holiday 2025 to unlock major bonuses.

Given the other bonuses and increased spawn rates, this would be an ideal time to put in some work on the GO Pass: Winter Holiday 2025.

Players should take note that the free rewards can be earned by everyone, but a premium ticket needs to be purchases for access to the Deluxe rewards.

Tier 1 : 2× XP from sending Gifts (free reward), 2× Stardust from opening Gifts (Deluxe reward)

: 2× XP from sending Gifts (free reward), 2× Stardust from opening Gifts (Deluxe reward) Tier 2 : Extra items from opening Gifts (free reward), ½ Egg Hatch Distance for Eggs placed during the event (Deluxe reward)

: Extra items from opening Gifts (free reward), ½ Egg Hatch Distance for Eggs placed during the event (Deluxe reward) Tier 3: 50% more XP from Raid Battles (free reward), 2× XP from catching Pokemon (Deluxe reward)

Pokemon GO is available now on mobile devices. Players can enjoy the Winter Holiday 2025 Part 2 event until Monday, December 29, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. local time.