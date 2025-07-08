Science Measured the Obvious: Guys Love Sex Dolls With Unrealistic Proportions

By now, we’ve all made peace with the fact that sex dolls exist and that some people are really into them. Like, all up in them silicone guts.

What users of these sex dolls might not realize is that their sex doll preferences are inadvertently revealing a bunch of their deeply rooted human desires. Other than all the ones inherently revealed by purchasing a sex doll.

Published in Evolutionary Behavioral Sciences, Dr. William Costello examined the measurements of 793 sex dolls. He found that these dolls tend to be designed with hyper-exaggerated features that don’t exist in the natural world. Truly, a shocking revelation.

Case in point: bra cup sizes range from E to O. You may be wondering why you’ve never heard of O. That’s because humans don’t usually have it. The dolls usually have waists that average a ratio of 0.62 to their hips.

Real women average closer to 0.7. Are some men who seem hell-bent on having sex with heavily photoshopped women.

Costello thinks it has to do with the “nubility hypothesis,” a creepy term describing the idea that men are more attracted to youth than fertility. As evidenced by the fact that sex doll waistlines are tight, their feet are small, and they have high hip-to-waist ratios—all markers of youth more than they are markers of fertility.

Male dolls don’t quite get the same hyperreal treatment. This may suggest that male consumers are driving the extreme female doll designs, reinforcing longstanding tropes about idealized femininity being shaped by male fantasy.

The researchers also found that both male and female dolls are shorter than average humans. This, according to Costello, doesn’t have as much to do with the fantasy of it all as it does the practicalities of manufacturing, shipping, and storage.

The majority of realistic sex dolls are short to cut down on costs, not necessarily because having sex with a silicone Short King/Queen is in high demand.