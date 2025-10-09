Secret Fortnite Wednesday Collaboration Leaked: Release Date & Pricing Revealed

A Fortnite Wednesday skin has been leaked and will be coming to the Epic Games battle royale very soon. The unexpected Fortnitemares 2025 cosmetic is based on Jenna Ortega’s performance in the Wednesday Netflix series.

Fortnite x Wednesday Addams Collaboration Revealed

Screenshot: Epic Games, X @HypeX

Despite all Fortnitemares 2025 collaborations leaking in September, Epic Games managed to keep one final crossover a secret. Following the game’s update today, it was revealed that the battle royale’s Halloween event this year will feature a Wednesday Fortnite skin. The new cosmetic is in collaboration with the Netflix series by Tim Burton.

More importantly, the Wednesday Addams cosmetic uses Jenna Ortega for its design. However, the collaboration surprised even veteran Fortnite insiders, as the skin managed to be kept hidden from dataminers for weeks. The Wednesday Fortnite skin will be the final Fortnitemares crossover, which includes other franchises such as Scooby-Doo, Scream, Terrifier, and Friday the 13th.

Screenshot: X @ShiinaBR

The Wednesday Fortnite collaboration isn’t just a skin either. In leaked in-game images, the cosmetic also comes with “Thing,” which sits on your character’s shoulder. Finally, the Fortnite Addams Family crossover will also include an emote. The new dance is actually a scene from Wednesday Season 1, where Jenna Ortega plays her cello. Although we don’t know what song she’ll be playing in Fortnite, just yet.

Screenshot: Epic Games

At the time of writing, a Fortnite Wednesday skin release date has not been announced. However, the cosmetic is a part of Fortnitemares 2025, which officially launched on October 9, 2025. This year’s Halloween event will specifically run until Saturday, November 1, so Jenna Ortega skin will be added to the Fortnite shop anytime in the next three weeks.

However, since the Fortnite Wednesday skin was decrypted in today’s update, it means its release is likely imminent. Based on previous launch windows, the Wednesday cosmetic is likely to drop by October 13 at the latest. Although lately Epic Games seems to like to release collaboration bundles on Fridays.

For your convenience, here are the items leaked in the Fortnite Wednesday collaboration and their potential pricing:

Wednesday Skin (Jenna Ortega) – 1,500 V-Bucks

(Jenna Ortega) – 1,500 V-Bucks Emote (Cello) – 500 V-Bucks

(Cello) – 500 V-Bucks 2nd Emote (Dance) – 500 V-Bucks

(Dance) – 500 V-Bucks Back Bling – 300 V-Bucks

– 300 V-Bucks Bundle – 2,300 V-Bucks

Screenshot: X @ponyraee

Keep in mind the bundle will include additional items. For example, it’s unclear whether Thing will only be a part of her skin or whether we might get a back bling variant. We could also get the iconic Wednesday dance emote from Season 1, as an official image from Epic Games shows the character model doing the emote. However, at the time of writing, nothing else has been leaked by dataminers.