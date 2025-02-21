‘Shotgun Cop Man’ Brings Satan to Justice in a Platforming Trip Through Hell (Demo Impressions)

I’ve always said there simply aren’t enough games that let you throw a pair of cuffs on Satan before tossing him into the slammer. Sure, DOOM sees the Slayer blasting through Hell‘s imps and demons with a boomstick. But, really, where’s the justice in that? Enter Shotgun Cop Man. An upcoming precision platformer that sends the titular hero through the many layers of the underworld to arrest Satan himself.

Play video

Shotgun Cop Man is the newest creation from DeadToast Entertainment, the solo developer behind My Friend Pedro. I had the chance to check out its demo of 17 levels and a boss battle. Blasting my way through a brief tutorial before spilling the blood of Hell’s inhabitants. Now that I’ve got a real taste of justice, I can’t wait to jump in to finish the job.

hell yeah: the ‘Shotgun Cop Man’ demo shows off its unique platforming movement

“Embark on a mission to arrest Satan armed with a devastating arsenal and a relentless thirst for glory. Propel yourself through hordes of irritable demons, devious traps, and thrilling challenges. Using the only two things you can trust: your wits and your weapons,” the game’s Steam page description reads.

Screenshot: DeadToast Entertainment

Shotgun Cop Man, despite his absurd thumb-like appearance, is a man on a mission. You’ll start off with two weapons: a pistol and, of course, his signature shotgun, which serve as methods of traversal. You can walk left and right, but there’s no jumping, per se. Instead, much like rocket-jumping from FPS games of the past, you’ll aim your weapons and shoot, using the blast force to propel yourself in the opposite direction.

This, coupled with deadly traps and hostile enemies scattered around each stage, makes for an intense ride of bloodshed, speed, and precision. Weapons only reload after touching the ground, so you’ll be figuring out how to tackle each section moment by moment, ensuring you safely land on the next platform while blasting holes in demons along the way.

Screenshot: DeadToast Entertainment

You’ll pick up extra firearms along the way to replace your default pistol. Like uzis and auto-shotguns, which prove handy in the gauntlet-style levels that barrage you with waves of demons. But it’s Shotgun Cop Man‘s boss battles that really test your skills, forcing you to blast yourself away from their attacks, all while chipping their health away with your own.

Shotgun Cop Man has no definitive release date just yet, but you can bet I’ll be keeping an eye on it closely. You can grab the free demo on Steam now.