Simple Ceviche Recipe

“If gringos can’t make this, they’re just dumb.”
Servings: 1
Prep time: 5 minutes
Total time: 5 minutes
Videos by VICE
Ingredients
super fresh sole or flounder fillet
octopus, cooked
lime
red onions
kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
Directions
- Peel a few layers off the onion. That way you get the sweet flavor without having a too-strong smell of onion. Cut them julienne style.
- The fish has to be super fresh. Cut the fish fillets sashimi-style. Cut the octopus into small pieces and add to the fish. Add freshly squeezed lime juice, salt, and pepper. Add the onions and mix everything. You have to follow your guts—find the right balance between the salt and the lime. Serve immediately.
From How-To: Make Ceviche with Javier Wong
Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here .