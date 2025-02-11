Sony Finally Focuses Purely on PS5 With 40+ Minute State of Play Presentation on February 12

It’s about time we leave the past in the past. It seems Sony finally agrees with that. A new State of Play is set to go live on February 12, 2025, and it seems it’ll finally focus purely on the PlayStation 5. While the PlayStation 4 has been a valuable and iconic system, it’s about time we finally leave that one behind to get the rest it deserves.

Could the Often Wished-for ‘Bloodborne’ Remake/Remaster Make an Appearance After Multiple Dmcas?

Going live at 2:00 PM PST, the State of Play is going to seemingly focus on the PlayStation 5. Seeing as we’re nearing five years on the market and there are 33 exclusive games on the platform? I think this is the best news I’ve seen in quite some time. As someone who has been gaming for years, this generation feels like it’s been dragging the past on for far too long. But this is a chance to finally kick the PS5 into high gear. I can’t wait to see what Sony has in store for us.

PlayStation State of Play confirmed for Feb 12th, 2 PM PT https://buff.ly/4gwpEa1 40+ minutes long. "Tune in live for news and updates on great games coming to PS5. The show celebrates a creative and unique selection of exciting games from studios around the world." — Wario64 (@wario64.bsky.social) 2025-02-11T15:02:34.300Z Post by @Wario64 on BlueSky

One thing that many fans have been clamoring about for years is the appearance of a Bloodborne remake or remaster. And honestly, this time they may not just be huffing on copium and hopium. Multiple Bloodborne-related projects have been receiving DMCA requests, years after they’ve been on the market. This soon before a State of Play presentation could mean that there’s a sliver of hope for it to finally become a reality. Will it? Honestly, we’ll need to tune in and see for ourselves.

Personally, I’m hoping to see some Ape Escape news. With Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater marking the return of Snake vs. Monkey? Some beautifully 4K models need a new home. Also, this could be the perfect chance for Sony to absolutely blow my mind and announce that they’re completely remaking the iconic series from the ground up.

Rather than focusing on the past, maybe they’ll show off a brand new entry in the franchise that’s been dormant for far too long. Astro Bot showed up to the Ape Escape party, and now I just need Sony to do the same thing.