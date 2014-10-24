Southern-Fried Squirrel Recipe

“Flesh is flesh, and it’s all edible.”

Servings: 1

Prep time: 25 minutes

Total time: 25 minutes

Ingredients

for the marinade:

1 large egg

1 tablespoon chili sauce

for the coating:

3 tablespoons corn flour

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 teaspoon garlic powder

for the squirrel:

1 squirrel, skinned and cleaned, legs only

beef drippings, for frying

coconut oil, for frying

Directions

1. For the marinade, combine all marinade ingredients with 3/4 cup water. Submerge squirrel meat in marinade for 10 to 15 minutes.

2. For the coating, in a medium bowl, combine all coating ingredients and stir. Set aside.

3. In a large pan or wok over high heat, add beef drippings and coconut oil and stir. Allow oil to get very hot. Dip the meat in the coating and place in the hot oil. Fry for 2 – 3 minutes on each side, or until crispy.

From MUNCHIES Presents: The Roadkill Connoisseur