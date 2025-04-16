Spin Doctors Vocalist ‘Still’ Not a Pearl Jam Fan After 35 Year-Old Rivalry

You know how there’s always that one guy at work who seems to have an inexplicable level of favoritism with the boss and it just irks the shit out of you? That’s how Spin Doctors singer Chris Barron feels about Eddie Vedder and the Pearl Jam fellas.

Barron was a guest on the latest episode of the Rolling Stone Music Now podcast and opened up about being on Epic Records in the early ’90s alongside Pearl Jam. His reflection is not fond, however, as he remembers Pearl Jam being heavily favorited over his own band before they even put out an album, and the frustration lingers to this day.

“I still can’t listen to Pearl Jam,” Barron said. “No offence to anybody who likes Pearl Jam, but I just can’t do it.”

Barron went on to recall: “We would get to a town and back then they had these like little newspapers, the local rag, and I’d open it up and there’d be like a full page ad of Pearl Jam’s gig and Pearl Jam’s record. And you couldn’t find the Spin Doctors anywhere. You’d go to the record store, it’d be a big Pearl Jam display,y and one copy of our record. It was maddening.”

Billy Corgan Has Also Been Catching Strays Lately

Notably, Barron isn’t the only ’90s rocker coming clean about his grievance with a peer lately, as Flaming Lips frontman Wayne Coyne was recently quoted as saying this Smashing Pumpkins singer/gutarist Billy Corgan was a “raging asshole” when they played Lollapallooza together.

The comments come from the new book Lollapalooza: The Uncensored Story of Alternative Rock’s Wildest Festival, an oral history of the festival that details the touring show founded by Jane’s Addiction singer Perry Farrell, who originally came up with the idea as a swansong event for the band.

This brings us to Coyne, who did not beat around the bush or candy coat his opinion. “Billy Corgan was such a raging asshole, especially back then, that you didn’t want to stick around and watch them,” the Flaming Lips singer said, as first reported by NME.

The Flaming Lips Are “Still Avoiding” Billy Corgan “To This Day”

“We liked a few of their songs, but we would just despise him after a while,” Coyne went on to say, then seemingly insinuating that the Lollapalooza crowds were also not fans of Corgan and his band. “So we’d leave right after the Beastie Boys played to avoid the traffic, because the audience was also starting to clear out.”

“We’re still avoiding him to this day,” Coyne went on to confess. “We’ve played shows in the past couple of years where he’s hanging around, and you can tell he wants to come into our dressing room. And we’re like, ‘No, we’re not here!’”