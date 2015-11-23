Start Your Week with the Twisted Techno on Psyk’s ‘Works’ EP

We’ve got something very steely and stormy for you here. Madrid based producer Psyk has come through with his first full EP on Berlin label Tresor, and the results are deliciously twisted. Works is five tracks long, and in that time manages to pull the listener through deep and mangled terrain, crossing the wily stings of opener “Definition” all the way through to the industrial clangs of “Stigma”. Then, the last two cuts “Balance” and “Lowdown” move the party into slightly more spacey shades—without ever losing the pounding kick that underpins the entire affair.

It’s a great listen, both big and churning while maintaining a enough lithe detail to keep everything interesting. Listen in full below and then enjoy a little chat we had with the man himself.

THUMP: So this is your debut on the legendary Berlin label, after playing many times at the club itself, how did this EP come into conversation?

Psyk: Well, as you mention I’ve been working with Tresor quite a lot in the recent past and 2-3 years ago I released a track on Tresor under another alias (Maan) for a DJ Deep compilation mix (Kern Vol. 1). So we got in touch and thought a release might be interesting. I’m very proud to be releasing on such a legendary label.

Do you feel you are more prepared for it now than you may have been before, after releasing on labels such as Mote-Evolver, Modularz, as well as your own, Non-Series?

Well of course I’m more prepared, but not just for Tresor but in general. I’m feeling more comfortable in the studio recently and every year you get more experienced, the key is to never stop learning.

“Lowdown” was a track you released in 2012 on Nwhite. What brought you to make a reprise for Tresor?

Yes, it was a track actually released 4 years ago on a Meerestief sub-label called LINEAL, which actually disappeared this past year. So I wanted to have this track available again but with a proper mixdown and a new mastering. I sent it to Paulo (Tresor) because I thought it might fit quite well with the others.

What can we expect from Psyk in the future months?

After the “Works” release I have an EP ready which might be released on Non Series as it will be my first release on the label (under my Psyk name). I have also some remixes coming up for Planetary Assault Systems and Christian Morgenstern and I will work on a remix for Blawan’s new label Ternesc. On Non Series we just released an outstanding EP from one of our guy Savas Pascalidis and in January we will have the upcoming Tadeo album “Chronicles Of The Future” ready. So its going to be a good year music-wise.

Works will be released November 30th on Tresor.