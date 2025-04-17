Fine, Blizzard. You Win. I’ll Check Out ‘Diablo 4’ if It Means That I Can Cosplay as Guts From ‘Berserk’

I haven’t really dove into the world of Diablo since swapping disks on Windows XP. But after Blizzard broke the news about a Berserk crossover coming to Diablo 4, and possibly Diablo Immortal? I guess it’s time for me to finally dive into the game and see what it’s all about. To be fair, I did play a little bit of Diablo 4 shortly after launch, but as anyone knows, that was likely the worst time to check it out. I’m hoping things improve, otherwise, this crossover may feel like a punch to the Guts more than anything.

You have been Branded.#DiabloIV x #Berserk pic.twitter.com/5azKHCIbej — Diablo (@Diablo) April 17, 2025 Tweet by @Diablo on X (Formerly known as Twitter)

Oh, Wait. Includes Random Items. Well, My Hype Has instantly gone down The Drain about the ‘Diablo 4’ x ‘Berserk’ Crossover

The thought of ripping through the wastelands in a Guts cosplay was something that sounded utterly brilliant. And honestly, something that would have brought a lot of new players into the game. While I can still imagine that the most loyal of Berserk fanboys may still flock here, there are a few things that I noticed during the trailer that sparked some concern.

Screenshot: Blizzard

The first thing I saw was Optional In-Game Purchases (Includes Random Items). Which, to any seasoned players, means that Loot Boxes are going to be a part of this collaboration. Or at least, that’s what we can assume until Blizzard further details what this collaboration entails. Cosmetic sets in Diablo 4 typically run for $28 or more already, so the thought of having to gamble away for more random items is not exactly the greatest feeling. There’s still time to fix this, guys.

The thing I'm most excited for is to pay almost $30 USD for 1 skin in a game that i paid full price for. I don't know which is better playing this game or pouring hydrogen peroxide in my eyeballs and raking my balls across the sharp edges of a rusty barbed wire fence. — DukeOfCarolina (@Duke0fCarolina) April 17, 2025 Tweet by @Duke0fCarolina on X (formerly known as Twitter)

Fans, understandably, aren’t feeling the greatest after seeing this announcement, either. Maybe the Loot Boxes are going to be tied to Diablo Immortal, rather than just the base game? That could be the best possible outcome, and the main point to try and get across before this collaboration fully launches. Hopefully, as more details emerge, I’ll become a little more hopeful about this collaboration. I started off this way, but seeing that I’m possibly not guaranteed a full set of armor after purchasing it? I’m getting the ick from that, quite frankly.