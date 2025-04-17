Take a Deep Breath – ‘Autonomica,’ an Open-World Survival Crafting Farming Life Sim with Romance and Dogs and Mech Battles, Gets Fully Funded on Kickstarter within 24 Hours

Whew, that’s a mouthful. But that’s sort of the point – Autonomica, developer Crytivo’s multifaceted game with just about everything, has big goals. One of those goals, arguably one of the most important, has already been achieved. Since launching Autonomica‘s Kickstarter page on April 15, Crytivo has met its $170,000 funding goal within 24 hours. And if Autonomica‘s seven-minute gameplay trailer is any indication of its lofty ambitions, they’ll need all the funding they can get.

‘Autonomica’ has an impressive list of features

Autonomica, as the name suggests, aims to give players control over how they manage their world. While any task can be done manually, mundane things like watering crops and harvesting resources can also be automated for convenience.

The game’s Kickstarter page reads, “We’re creating a world designed around harnessing clean energy, from cozy farms to solar-powered mega-factories. Every task, like watering crops, harvesting resources, or running production lines, can be done manually if you enjoy staying hands-on. Automation is available when you choose to use it, allowing you to streamline routine tasks and free up time to explore, build, and shape the world at your own pace. Grow organic crops, manufacture synthetic products, and steadily expand your farming operation.”

But it’s not just your run-of-the-mill survival/crafting experience that Autonomica seeks to provide. A list of game highlights Crytivo intends to implement includes:

A massive Open World

Romantic Retro Sci-Fi and Synthwave vibes

Character Customization

Farming and Ranching

Deep Automation Systems

Detailed Construction

Dynamic Environments

NPCs and Relationships

Dynamic Weather and Seasons

Vehicles and Exploration

Ghost-Hunting and Night Exploration

Time Travel Adventures

Multiplayer PvEvP Extraction Modes

Sheesh – big dreams they’re shooting for. To Crytivo’s credit, Autonomica‘s gameplay trailer seems to feature most, if not all, of the aforementioned features. So, let’s review: we’ve got crafting, gathering, farming, animal husbandry, construction, Satisfactory-like automation, vehicular transportation, NPC love interests, marriage, third-person shooter combat, mech battles, and PvP. Did I miss anything?

A disclaimer reads that it’s mainly work-in-progress pre-alpha footage. So, at least we know we’re likely seeing real-time gameplay here, unlike other questionable trailers.

The ‘Farm Folks’ Flub

If Autonomica looks strangely familiar, or you also noticed the various cuts to jiggle physics in the trailer, don’t worry – you’re not crazy. Autonomica, previously known as Farm Folks, drew a bit of controversy last year after a distasteful post on Twitter went viral.

Image: X/@farmfolksgame

Farm Folks claims it was a joke meant to poke fun at the Stellar Blade controversy happening around the same time. However, the joke didn’t land for many inside and out of the cozy game audience, instead alienating a large portion of players once interested in the game. Naturally, the controversy attracted some of gaming discourse’s worst actors, who quickly went to bat for the cozy farm-sim they likely never intend on playing.

Farm Folks’ name change doesn’t seem to be a result of last year’s PR gaffe, however. A recent video from the team suggests that the switch to Autonomica reflects the team’s ambitious vision for the game, fitting with the themes of automation and vast possibilities.

Autonomica is currently aiming for an official release in 2026. According to its Kickstarter page, Alpha Access will be available this September, with a Beta to follow in February 2026.