Steam Deck 2 Release Date Leaked According to New Report

A new leak claims to reveal when Valve plans to release the Steam Deck 2. If true, players might have to wait a long time for the popular handheld console to receive a hardware upgrade in specs.

Steam Deck 2 Will Release in 2028, According to Leak

Screenshot: Valve

Yeah, you read that headline correctly. According to tech insider Kepler_L2, the Steam Deck 2 release date is expected to occur sometime in 2028. For those out of the gaming enthusiast loop, this latest leak comes from a well-respected insider when it comes to console hardware. All this to say, it’s likely credible given the user’s long track record of accuracy.

Kepler_L2 claimed in an August post on gaming forum NeoGaf. Unfortunately, the insider didn’t specify any further details. The leak happened when a user wrote, “Is the ROG XBOX Ally and X the first product available using the newest handheld tech? I think I need to wait for reviews. Would hate to see this outdone by MSI or Valve in a couple of months when Valve clearly is willing to subsidize the cost.”

Kepler then responded, “Steam Deck 2 is 2028.”

Screenshot: NeoGAF KeplerL2

Many Steam users reacted to the leak with frustration. As a massive fan of the Steam Deck, I can totally relate. As much as I love SteamOS, the portable console already started showing its age a year ago.

So much so that I actually made the jump to the Asus ROG Ally X in 2024. Having to wait another three years for new Steam Deck hardware is certainly brutal. However, there might be a reason why Valve is holding off on releasing a new device.

Valve Is Going to Compete With PS6 and Not Xbox ROG Ally

Screenshot: Xbox

While Kepler only leaked the potential release window for Steam Deck 2, there is a lot we can take away from this latest update. If it’s true, it means Valve is gearing up to compete with the rumored PlayStation 6. According to numerous PS6 leaks, Sony is going to be releasing a portable version of their next console in 2028. That means Steam Deck 2 will launch around the same time as the PS6 handheld.

This is interesting because Microsoft is launching the ROG Xbox Ally on Thursday, October 12, 2025. Essentially, it doesn’t seem that Valve is all that worried or interested in competing with Microsoft’s take on the PC handheld market.

Although it should be pointed out that we could get a new ROG Xbox Ally every year or two with improved specs. So that doesn’t mean the Xbox-backed portable won’t also be competing with Steam Deck 2 when it eventually launches in 2028.

Screenshot: Valve

Of course, take all this with a major grain of salt. But again, given the source, this latest Steam Deck 2 leak has a lot of credibility behind it. So it appears that fans of the Valve handheld are going to have to wait a few more years before getting an improved version of the console. And that’s a bit of a bummer.

But on the other hand, I can’t help but think Valve is really going to cook with this new iteration of the device.