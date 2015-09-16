Stopover in Serbia: Breaking Borders (Dispatch 4)

For many migrants and refugees, Belgrade marks the edge of Europe and a crucial stage in their journey north. A square in the center of the Serbian capital has become a makeshift camp for migrants awaiting buses and trains to take them to Hungary and the European Union (EU).

Despite a largely sympathetic Serbian public, conditions in the camp are squalid. The migrants are anxious to leave the country without claiming asylum, in order to ensure a future for them and their family in the EU. Smugglers are at hand to offer a route to Hungary — for a price.

VICE News travels to Belgrade to speak with migrants and refugees before the next part of their journey, who expect their routes to be fraught with police, barbed fences, and smugglers.

