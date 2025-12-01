‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 Comes With an Immersive Radio Station That Will Send You Back to the 80s

Despite taking nine years to film five seasons, there’s a lot to love about Stranger Things. Personally, I watched the first two seasons, then season three took too long, and I lost interest, so I can’t really say I’ll be cozying up to season five any time soon. But one thing that always stood out about the series was its dedication to world-building. More than script and SFX, this came out in costuming, set design, and soundtrack.

Way back in 2016, when season one first premiered on Netflix, the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, felt so incredibly real. Even viewing on a TV screen, it was easy to get lost in the authentic design. Modern depictions of the 80s often fall back on overused tropes and styles. These became cemented in the collective consciousness for one reason or another, like neon and leg warmers. But Stranger Things felt well-researched and designed, like someone was pulling imagery directly from their childhood.

That being said, season five is taking fans even deeper into the immersion. U.K. radio company Global, in partnership with Netflix U.K., has unveiled WSQK The Squawk, the fictional radio station broadcasting from Hawkins.

Netflix and Global Make Fictional ‘Stranger Things’ Radio Station a Reality

Launching a real-life WSQK The Squawk is a pretty genius bit of marketing for Stranger Things season five. With nostalgia at an all-time high, Netflix seems to have capitalized on the show’s prominent time period. It all circles back to getting eyes on their TV show.

Unfortunately, WSQK won’t be around forever, much like Stranger Things. The station will run until January 1, after a November 24 launch on Global Player. Stranger Things Vol. 1 premiered on November 26 in the U.S., while Vol. 2 will air on December 25. Meanwhile, The Finale drops on December 31.

WSQK is playing non-stop 80s hits 24/7, hosted by DJs Vance Goodman and Mindy Flare. Additionally, there are a few in-universe segments like “Rewind at 9: Turning Hawkins Upside Down,” which plays a song backwards for listeners to guess. There’s also a no-nonsense advice show called “Talk To Tammy,” as well as “Dial-A-Dedication,” which allows listeners to dedicate a song.

To further immerse fans in the Stranger Things world, the station will also play throwback jingles and ads. The whole thing is, of course, very American, despite being put on by Netflix U.K. It’s definitely a great way to draw attention to the show’s important setting. To highlight this, the broadcast has been specifically designed to emulate that unique 80s sound.

To achieve the authentic sound of the decade, WSQK is processed through a vintage Inovonics FM250 audio processor. According to a news release from Global, these processors were launched in 1983, and for much of the 80s, were the premier tech for radio stations in the U.K. and abroad.