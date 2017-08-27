How to Make Dreamy Jam- and Custard-Stuffed French Toast

Brunch—despite being nothing more than a benign meal combining some of the traditional dishes of breakfast with the timing of lunch—tends to rub some people the wrong way. But to not brunch would be to deny yourself the delicious dishes that only seem to come around on Saturday and Sunday mornings. Fresh, chewy bagels. Piles of cured salmon alongside rich herbed schmear. And, of course, fluffy pancakes and sweet French toast.

That’s the solution to all of this, of course: Just make the damn food yourself.

Sqirl is one of LA’s most beloved spots for brunch, but not all of us live in close proximity to it and even fewer of us can be squeezed in to dine there on any given Sunday. The good news is that you, too, can enjoy their signature French toast, made with crunchy-soft slabs of brioche stuffed with homemade raspberry jam and topped with powdered sugar, fresh custard, fleur de sel, and a dash of lemon.

Sure, it requires a little more work than just sitting down at a table and ordering. But think of it is this way: no loitering outside of a restaurant while you wait. And at home, the mimosas are always bottomless.