Summer Fetishes Are a Thing, and People Are Seriously Into Beach Balls

There’s something about summer that makes people hornier. Maybe it’s the sun. Maybe it’s the lack of clothing. Maybe it’s the way your brain short-circuits when someone nonchalantly licks a popsicle in 90-degree heat. Either way, when the temperatures rise, so do certain very specific kinks.

According to a recent breakdown by Clips4Sale, some of the fastest-growing fetishes are surprisingly seasonal. Their platform experienced a significant surge in items such as underwater fetishes (up 32.76%), inflatables (21.64%), and sweat (17.95%) when comparing winter to summer sales.

And in case you were wondering, yes—swimming content jumped a whopping 189.72%. Apparently, chlorine and arousal aren’t mutually exclusive.

Summer-Specific Fetishes Are a Thing, and People Are Seriously Into Beach Balls

“We often think of summer as a slow season for adult content because people are out of the house more,” the site noted in its blog. “But summer also awakens these specific, beachy fetishes that lie dormant the rest of the year.”

So while everyone else is worrying about tan lines, someone out there is actively turned on by scuba gear (up 37.44%) or the act of blowing up a beach ball (which, by the way, spiked 46.85%).

Nationally, the trends get even weirder. Italians are apparently all in on inflatables and beach balls. Germans are really into male feet—Birkenstocks, anyone? Meanwhile, Americans are losing it over scuba. If this all feels oddly wholesome and wildly unwholesome at the same time, you’re not wrong.

Of course, there’s still room for the classics. Wet t-shirt content had a strong summer showing (+24.79%), as did swimsuits (+25.50%) and anything involving the “wet look.” But somehow, bellies ranked higher than both. Even belly buttons are having a moment, listed alongside fetish rocketships like pegging, cuckolding, and ballbusting.

And if you’re tempted to dismiss this as some random kink spiral, think again. They represent measurable shifts in consumer behavior tracked across thousands of videos and millions of sales. Your beach ball fetish is statistically valid.

So if you find yourself watching someone drip sunscreen down their back and thinking, Wait…do I have a thing for this?, maybe don’t fight it. Summer’s short. Embrace the weird. Blow up the dang inflatable.

Just maybe clarify what someone means by “watersports” before you dive in.