Summer Walker Explains Why She Doesn’t Like R&B Today

There’s always going to be the debate about what’s the best era of R&B. Typically, it goes between 70’s soul and 90’s R&B in most battles. Are you more of a Teddy Pendergrass, Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder type? Or are you more inclined to play Jodeci, Mary J Blige, and Janet Jackson? Then, you have some who will lean closer towards the 2000s. Regardless, these debates ensue because people are colder on R&B today. Even artists in the genre today like Summer Walker doesn’t quite feel a lot of her contemporaries as much as the old school.

Recently, Summer spoke with Jordan Rose for Complex on the Red Carpet of the VMAs. There, she’s asked about her feelings about the current state of R&B. Walker makes it known that she’s just not that into what’s being made today. It’s not personal, there’s no shots being sent to anyone in particular. But she’s much more partial to the older records in her library. “I don’t like it,” she says. “Well, it’s no shade– I’m just an old school girl.”

Summer Walker Reveals The Old School R&B Artists She Loves

So if she’s more inclined to roll with the throwbacks, what are her go-tos? She shows a lot of love to the women in R&B before abruptly pausing. “”So, I really love just like all the SWVs, and the XSCAPE and the Brandy,” Summer says, noting that she shouldn’t name the last person she was about to utter.

People immediately make jokes and suggestions about who Summer Walker could be referring to. Memes and gifs of R. Kelly fill their Instagram comments, the main artist that comes to mind when thinking about problematic artists. Another person shrugs that, despite her preferences, it isn’t evident in her music. “Meanwhile, her music sounds nothing like any of those artists,” they say.

