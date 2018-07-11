DJ Who Assaulted Taylor Swift Says She ‘Ruined’ His Life

Nearly a year after David Mueller was found guilty of assault and battery of Taylor Swift, the former Colorado DJ alleged that the pop singer “ruined [his] life” in a recent interview with Radar Online.

In a pretrial deposition in May 2017, Swift described the incident, which took place during a 2013 meet-and-greet at Denver’s Pepsi Center. “He took his hand and put it up my dress and grabbed onto my ass cheek, and no matter how much I scooted over it was still there. It was not an accident, it was completely intentional, and I have never been so sure of anything in my life,” she said. A photograph taken at the meet-and-greet and obtained by TMZ shows Mueller with his hand behind Swift in what appears to be an incriminating position as she leans away from him.

Ironically, it was Mueller who first attempted to sue Swift after he was fired from his job at Denver’s KYGO radio station, claiming that her team had exerted improper pressure on the station to fire him and seeking $3 million in damages for losing his $150,000 yearly salary. Swift responded with a countersuit—which she won.

After Mueller was found guilty in August 2017, he was ordered to pay a symbolic $1. According to Newsweek, Swift wanted to make a point that she wasn’t pursuing the trial for money, but rather to serve as “an example to other women who may resist publicly reliving similar outrageous and humiliating acts.”

Less than six months later, Mueller landed a new job co-hosting a morning show in Mississippi. Still, despite finding a job after he was found guilty for assault and battery and paying nearly nothing in monetary damages, Mueller—who maintains his innocence—says “[his] life is totally screwed up.”

“Now I’m afraid to even talk to women. I feel like I’m in a prison,” he told Radar Online. “I’m not myself anymore. I don’t even go near women.”