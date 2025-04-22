Teen Girl Dead After 25-Foot Fall Through Attic

A 13-year-old girl’s life came to a tragic end. A Colorado girl named Joeylin Kenley McDonald died on April 18 after falling 25 feet through an attic at an after school program, the local ABC affiliate reported.

The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) told the outlet that they were called out to the Rocky Mountain SER after-school head start program (RMSER) around 7 p.m. When officers arrived, they found McDonald deceased, the PPD said.

Videos by VICE

The PPD told the outlet that McDonald was with a group of kids at the time of her deadly fall. The investigation into McDonald’s death is ongoing, and cops have yet to determine if it’s a criminal matter.

RMSER spoke out about a tragedy in a statement to the outlet. The program revealed that the incident took place at a Youth Kickback event.

“Joeylin was a bright and beloved light in our community, and her sudden passing is a devastating blow to all who knew and loved her,” RMSER said. “While the exact circumstances of this tragedy remain under investigation, we ask the Pueblo community and beyond to join us in lifting in loving support and deep prayer for Joeylin, her family, friends, and all who are grieving during this unimaginable time.”

Joeylin Kenley McDonald Is Remembered After Her Death

Caitlyn Valdez, McDonald’s aunt, remembered her niece as “the brightest soul in the world” in a statement to the outlet.

“She is smart, headstrong, beautiful, sassy, sweet, caring and one hell of a hard worker,” Valdez said. “A true force to be reckoned with.”

Valdez further noted that McDonald, a history day competitor who loved pink, played soccer, competed in pageants, took dance classes, and served her community, was incredibly close to her family.

“The most important part of Joeylin is her family. She is extremely dedicated to her brothers and sisters, and you could never decide if she was a mama’s girl or a daddy’s girl,” Valdez said. “She holds a special bond with each and every one of her five siblings. Mourning the loss of such a beautiful soul will be a daily task for the rest of our lives. Joeylin is one of a kind and will never be forgotten.”

Valdez also organized a Meal Train donation page for her niece’s parents and siblings. On that page, Valdez wrote, “Joeylin was an exceptional young lady. The list of accomplishments is far too long to try to sum up here. She was the light in the dark, the stars in the sky. She will be greatly missed.”