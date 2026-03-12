The 10 Happiest Cities in America, Ranked

America loves a ranking, especially when it promises to tell you which city has cracked the code on being a functional human being.

This time, the title of “happiest city in the country” went to Fremont, California, in WalletHub’s 2026 ranking of 182 large U.S. cities. It held the top spot for another year, followed by Bismarck, North Dakota, and Scottsdale, Arizona. WalletHub scored cities across emotional and physical well-being, income and employment, and community and environment, using 29 indicators, including depression rates, life satisfaction, income growth, leisure time, sleep, and divorce rates.

Fremont’s case looks pretty strong on paper. WalletHub says it has the highest life-satisfaction score in the country, the lowest separation and divorce rate, and one of the highest shares of households earning above $75,000. The ranking also notes that Fremont residents report comparatively few mentally unhealthy days and strong life expectancy numbers.

That all sounds lovely, though rankings like this always come with one obvious catch. A city can score well on health, income, and stability and still leave plenty of people miserable, overworked, priced out, or bored to death. WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo made the broader case for the list by saying, “The ideal city provides conditions that foster good mental and physical health, like reasonable work hours, short commutes, good weather, and caring neighbors.” He also pointed to the old benchmark that happiness tends to rise with income until around $75,000 a year.

California did especially well overall, with Irvine and San Jose both landing in the top 10, and San Francisco, San Diego, and Huntington Beach also making the top 25. That said, Los Angeles came in 87th, which feels about right for a city that can give you sunshine, traffic, rent trauma, and a matcha line that lasts half your lunch break. New York City ranked 59th, dragged down by weak income and employment placement, even while doing better on emotional and physical well-being than some people might expect.

The list says plenty about what makes life easier. Stable money, decent health, some sense of community, and enough free time to remember you’re alive all help. None of that is shocking. The only mildly insulting part is that the happiest city in America may be a place you’ve never once fantasized about moving to.

Top 10 happiest cities in the U.S., Ranked

Fremont, California Bismarck, North Dakota Scottsdale, Arizona South Burlington, Vermont Fargo, North Dakota Overland Park, Kansas Charleston, South Carolina Irvine, California Gilbert, Arizona San Jose, California

Like most national rankings, this one is useful up to a point. It can tell you where the numbers look good. It can’t tell you whether a place feels like home, whether your rent is absurd, or whether winter there makes you question every decision you’ve ever made.