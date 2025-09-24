The Beautiful People, Mickie James Announced for TNA Hall of Fame

The first inductions into the 2025 TNA Hall of Fame have been revealed. The Knockouts division takes center stage with Mickie James and The Beautiful People’s Angelina Love and Velvet Sky.

With these announcements, Love, Sky, and James join a short list of Knockouts in the TNA Hall of Fame. Gail Kim, Awesome Kong, and Traci Brooks were previously inducted. James was confirmed for the Hall of Fame earlier this week when TNA President Carlos Silva interrupted James on an episode of Notsam Wrestling Live! on SiriusXM.

TNA’s first multi-woman hall of fame class

James is one of the most accomplished TNA Knockouts that’s ever graced the ring. After departing WWE in 2010, James embarked on a mission to prove she’s one of the greats.

That’s exactly what she did—she is a five-time IMPACT Women’s Champion. Her most recent title reign was in 2023 when she walked into the women’s Royal Rumble as champion. James last competed in TNA/Impact in 2023 against Trinity (WWE’s Naomi).

The Beautiful People ran TNA from the early aughts until 2015, when they disbanded. Despite never winning tag team gold together during their time as a team, they leave a lasting legacy. The group has taken on many forms over the years.

As the founding members, it only makes sense for Love and Sky to be inducted. Love is a six-time Knockouts Champion while Sky is a two-time Knockouts Champion. She also won the TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championships with Lacey von Erich and Madison Rayne.

Similar to James’ reveal, Silva interrupted Tommy Dreamer’s interview with the duo to share the news. This marks the first multi-female induction class of the TNA Hall of Fame. “I think we can confidently say that the Knockouts started the women’s revolution, or evolution, whatever you want to call it,” Love said.

Added Sky, “No other company or women in professional wrestling at the time of the birth of the Knockouts division [were] kind of doing what we were doing.”

The TNA Hall of Fame ceremony takes place at Bound for Glory on October 12th in Lowell, Massachusetts. Stay tuned to VICE for updates.