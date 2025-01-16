The Leaks Were Right; Nintendo Shadow Dropped Our First Look At the Nintendo Switch 2

Well, it’s finally time to say goodbye to our original Nintendo Switch consoles. It’s been a stellar eight years, but it’s finally time to move on to bigger and better things. Nintendo has normally never been the type to randomly shadow-drop news about a new console, but it seems they wanted to keep us on our toes. Introducing; the Nintendo Switch 2.

Play video Video via Nintendo on YouTube Video via Nintendo on YouTube

It Looks Like the Natural Evolution of the Switch We All Wanted… Wait, Is That a New Mario Kart?!?

There’s still quite a bit of mystery surrounding the new Nintendo Switch 2, but our first look is quite glorious. After Nintendo Ninjas stomped out a fire at CES, they figured it may be time to finally just extinguish the flames and show off their latest and greatest. Breaking out of a trend they’ve been following since their inception, this is the first numbered sequel to a console, and it’s already looking to avoid the failures of the Wii U.

Videos by VICE

In the brief overview trailer, we’re introduced to the new Joycons, the new Dock, some of the new features that the console has, and a little bit more to keep us interested. It seems like we’re going to be learning much more about the console during a Switch 2 Direct that is taking place on April 2, 2025. But I’m more interested in what seems to be a brand-new Mario Kart game being played on the console.

Sure, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe does go hard, but I’ve been so excited for a new Mario Kart game since the Wii U. It’s also great to have initial confirmation that Nintendo Switch games are going to be fully backward compatible with the Switch 2, meaning our Physical Library can continue to grow for years to come. I’m beyond excited to see what Nintendo has been cooking up for the past few years, and it looks like this is the perfect combination of what made the original Nintendo Switch great, mixed with all of the new-age bells and whistles we could have asked for.

I’m also super keen on the new finish option. The colored Joysticks are just gorgeous, and the magnetic rails? Super neat stuff. I can’t wait to learn more about it.