Uh-Oh, the Party’s Over, Y’all: Nintendo Has Finally Commented on the Nintendo Switch 2 Leaks — And Allegedly Confronted a Leaker?

Off the top: the “confrontation” is unverifiable second-hand information that should be taken with a grain of salt. But, yeah, Nintendo finally commented on all the rumors and leaks surrounding the Nintendo Switch 2! Speaking to CNET Japan, Team Mario issued a brief statement — specifically related to all of Genki’s (leaked some of the alleged Switch 2 3D models) leaks.

“The gaming hardware that Genki is claiming to be Nintendo hardware at CES is unofficial and was not provided to the company by Nintendo.”

Which isn’t exactly saying Genki is wrong. Just that Nintendo didn’t have a hand in offering the company any Switch 2 bits and bobs. (Mere conjecture on my part, to be clear!) So, you would think that would be the end of Nintendo’s involvement leading up to the inevitable announcement. But, where would we be as a species without reckless speculation and wild second-hand accounts of events?

*allegedly,* Nintendo confronted genki about the switch 2 leaks at CES

There’s a new, insane rumor going around that Nintendo rolled up with its lawyers at 2025’s CES event. According to Julien Tellouck, a notable French games journalist, Nintendo allegedly confronted Genki at CES. “According to Julien Tellouck (famous french video game journalist), Nintendo shortly came to their CES booth with lawyers, asking them what’s up and Genki responded that they did nothing wrong, never signed an NDA. But Nintendo is on the case, they’re probably trying to sue them,” the rumors state.

So, yeah, it’s Switch 2 season in full effect! While it’s not my place to offer my “perspective” on the situation one way or the other, I’ll say this. The idea that Nintendo pulled up to CES with a squad of lawyers is a little hilarious. The saying goes: “Don’t mess with Nintendo because they keep that (legal) thang on ’em.”

Honestly, Nintendo, you have the goodwill already. Just start challenging people to fistfights. The next time someone speaks out of line, send your strongest champion over to them wearing a Mario costume. That’ll teach them to leak the Switch 2 before you’re ready. “Nintendo sends its regards.”