Nintendo, This Is Getting Ridiculous. We See the Switch 2, It’s Okay — Just Drop the Reveal

So, that was quick. We don’t have to keep pretending that we don’t see these things, or that we don’t know what’s going on. After the leaks of the Nintendo Switch 2 dock that came earlier, an entire video has surfaced from CES, the Consumer Electronics Show. The video comes from the X (Twitter to me) account Numerama, a French tech outlet that was at the event speaking with third-party accessory makers.

It’s worth noting that this is a 3D model and may not be fully representative of the final version. But, I’d imagine it’s pretty damn close. The accessory maker, Genki, created this 3D model and says he has the real console per the Tweet below:

Videos by VICE

VIDEO — La Nintendo Switch 2 en avant-première au #CES2025.



L'accessoiriste Genki indique posséder la vraie console et expose une maquette 3D + des accessoires.



Les détails ici : https://t.co/5LDlnR2zC1 pic.twitter.com/IJ6taQggIQ — Numerama (@Numerama) January 8, 2025

And it’s pretty nice looking. The video shows a comparison between the OG Switch and the Switch 2. And it’s clearly bigger than the first console. There have been a number of third-party accessories shown during this time, and it would appear that there’s some kind of outer cover over it. It does somehow look sleeker than the original console. But, I wonder if that’s down to the fact the red and blue color scheme doesn’t really give off sleekness.

THAT SWITCH 2 LOOKS CLEAN, DOESN’T IT?

The most striking thing about the console is the way the Joy-Cons detach. We’ve heard rumors that there was going to be a magnetic connection for the controllers, and that appears to be the case here. The side of the console seems to clip over the Joy-Cons to hold them in place. That’s a great design because I wondered how Nintendo would avoid people accidentally pulling the controllers off of the Switch 2.

The question now is, how does Nintendo go about the reveal? It’s clear at this point that Nintendo isn’t too concerned about the leaks. We know how they get down when it comes to leaked info and anything that is outside what they want out there. If they cared that deeply about this stuff getting out, this would have been shut down at the first sniff of information. But, since it all seems to be fair game, here are some screenshots from Nicolas Lellouche, tech journalist at Numerama.

La Nintendo Switch 2 s'invite au #CES2025 avec plusieurs accessoiristes qui viennent exhiber une maquette de la console et de ses accessoires.



Genki, avec qui j'ai pu discuter, affirme posséder une vraie Switch 2. Article et vidéo demain sur @Numerama. pic.twitter.com/9HS7Iu5zn0 — Nicolas Lellouche (@LelloucheNico) January 8, 2025

Remember, this is a 3D model and not the exact Switch 2 itself. But realistically speaking, it’s close enough to give us the chance to tell Nintendo to show us the real thing. In all likelihood, we’ll see it in February. That tends to be the time of year that Nintendo drops one of their significant Nintendo Directs. So, just a few weeks, hopefully. And then, we’ll officially be swimming in Switch 2 land.