Hey, Nintendo, Maybe You Should Just Show Us the Nintendo Switch 2 -- Because Everyone Else Is

Another day, another random Nintendo Switch 2 leak. This time, from Laura Kate Dale. This one shows off the Switch 2 dock, which Dale notes “ships with a 60W charger for use with the Dock.” The image shows the back of the dock, and it’s more rounded than what was shown in a previous leak.

This is a new photo I have recieved from a trusted source showing a Switch 2 Dock, featuring visible input and output voltage information (other information obscured).In addition, I have learned that the Switch 2 ships with a 60W charger for use with the dock. — Laura Kate Dale – LauraKBuzz (@laurakbuzz.bsky.social) 2025-01-07T10:48:36.384Z

She goes on to say that “to my understanding, the current generation Switch mains charger cable won’t be suitable for use powering the Switch 2 when docked.” Given that Nintendo has pulled the Switch significantly past a console’s normal lifecycle isn’t too surprising. At this point, they need to focus on getting people to switch (…I know) over.

the Nintendo switch 2 leaks are going crazy

Nintendo has more Switch 2 leaks in their camp than Drake did during the Kendrick battle. We’re literally seeing this thing get put in front of us piece by piece. I’m not necessarily mad at it, but it does take away the “cool factor” of the eventual reveal. The internet is gonna do what the internet does, but, man, y’all don’t like fun?

Screenshot: Nintendo (Edited: Matt Vatankhah)

In my mind, it would make sense for Nintendo to just settle in and finally reveal the Switch 2. I can’t remember this much information coming out about one of their consoles ever. I’d imagine it’s pretty frustrating for them. Now, the other side of this is that we’ve all had an idea of what to expect for some time. This wasn’t going to be a drastic shift in Switch 2 aesthetics anyway. Go ahead and show us what you have. It won’t stop me from buying it.

LauraKBuzz made it pretty clear in her post that this was all that was coming from her, saying, “Don’t expect anything else from me or anything. I have one solid verifiable image I’m confident to run.” So, that’s it from her. But, I’m sure that’s not it from the internet. So, let’s all huddle up and wait for the newest Switch 2 leak. My guess is we get to see the start button next.