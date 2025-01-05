The Nintendo Switch 2 Being “Leaked” Piece by Literal Piece Before Any Announcement Is the Funniest Thing Ever

The ongoing Nintendo Switch 2 “leaks” debacle has reached a point where I must say something. So, for those of you who aren’t terminally online like yours truly, Nintendo is having a rough time keeping its upcoming console contained. Originally, I planned on ignoring all the less consequential leaks. But, the Nintendo Switch 2 rumors have become so unhinged and sought-after, I can’t help but think of Black Mirror in terms of how wildly surreal and absurd everything seems.

So, take everything I’m about to go over here lightly until Nintendo finally unveils the damn thing. But, I figured I’d have some fun and collect just the Switch 2 leaks that have emerged over the last seven days. For posterity, of course.

Just this morning (January 5), the Switch 2’s Joy-Cons were allegedly leaked.

Two days ago, the Switch 2’s case was “leaked.”

Four days ago, the Switch 2’s motherboard allegedly leaked. No, you read that right. A leak so horrifically mundane, I have to assume it’s one of the more credible ones!

Technically, this next leak is a day shy of my self-induced seven-day window. However, this next Switch 2 leak is too batshit insane for me not to mention. You ready? So, this next leak, provided by leaker NextHandheld on X, is… …apparently, a close-up of what’s supposed to be a Joy-Con? A Joy-Con strap? Just understand that what I’m about to show you made me laugh so hard.

There comes a time in a gamer’s life when you have to take a good, hard look in the mirror and ask, “What am I doing?” I get it — the Switch 2 ain’t far off. It’s an exciting time, for sure! But, how can you look at a zoomed-in image of what’s allegedly a Switch 2 Joy-Con and feel anything resembling excitement? It’s almost like watching a real-life satire of the months before a major console drops.

Screenshot: YouTube/Nintendo of America (Don’t get excited — this is an image of the og switch)

You’ve got us, the games journalists who unfortunately need the foot traffic, covering every teeny-tiny leak and trying to justify a word count with our artistic interpretations of what’s happening. You’ve got the eager Switch 2 fans, devouring leaked images of a button and losing their minds. Meanwhile, it’s stellar publicity for Nintendo! Honestly, if it comes out that Nintendo planted a whole bunch of fake (or insignificant) leaks knowing the internet would do their marketing for them?

Bravo. Truly a company that will Ninten-Do what its competitors Ninten-Don’t.