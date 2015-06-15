Megg Thinks About the Looming Future By Simon Hanselmann June 15, 2015, 2:13pm Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard Follow Simon Hanselmann on Twitter and look at his blog. Also buy his books from Fantagraphics and Space Face. Tagged:cheer up, cheer up megg, Comics!, death, depressed, Fantagraphics, FRIENDS, looming future, megahex, Megg, megg mogg & owl, megg mogg and owl, Simon Hanselmann, truth zone, vice comis, VICE US Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard MoreFrom VICE Collage by Vice 9 Best Budget Espresso Machines to Get You Wired on the Cheap 08.21.24 By Matt Jancer Vinay Gupta: "People are too stupid to understand they're being handed a solution" Vinay Gupta Explains How to Stop the Future from Destroying Us 08.21.24 By Joe Banks All photos by Yushy Pachnanda. Notting Hill Carnival Translated for Americans 08.19.24 By Clive Martin The Bankrupt Ayahuasca Church Where Negligence Led to Death 08.07.24 By Mattha Busby