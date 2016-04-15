The New Terry Record Involves Sweet Pop, Two Couples, Three Songs and Love

Tomorrow is Record Store Day, a time when people often rush to grab limited edition vinyl releases and overpriced reissues. But if you live in Melbourne, just calmly walk into your local independent record store and ask for Terry’s 8 Girls.

The local four-piece’s new 7″ of rocking pop will be available around town at stores including Lulu’s, Polyester, Record Paradise, Round And Round, Strangeworld, Greville Records, Vicious Sloth Collectables and Licorice Pie. It will be cheap and it will be very good.

When I caught up with half of the band earlier in the year we chatted about romance and adventure in Mexico City. But things turn more political on “8 Girls” a song that references female politicians including German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Julie Bishop, controversial leader of the One Nation party Pauline Hanson and Senators Penny Wong and Jacqui Lambie, who on the album cover looks to be dressed as a sumo wrestler.

The band are playing a number of shows in the next week with two just as excellent bands Whipper and Tommy T and the Classial Mishaps. They are also playing a live-to-air on Sunday April 24 as part of community radio station Triple R’s April After Dark series of gigs.

‘8 Girls’ is available now through Aarght! Records.

Catch Terry at these shows:

April 17 – Ballarat at the Eastern with Whipper and Tommy T and the Classical Mishaps

April 21 – Melbourne at the Reverence with Whipper and Tommy T and the Classical Mishaps

April 22 – Frankston at Bar 12 with Whipper, Tommy T and the Classical Mishaps and SWANK

April 24 – Melbourne at Triple R as part of April After Dark with Whipper and Pappy