The tinyBuild Connect Showcase Shows Why They’re One of the Best Publishers in the Business, Showing off Plenty of Slick Indies

So many fantastic games are releasing this year, it’s hard to keep track of them all. With the number of conventions, digital expos, and everything in between, finding something that screams out to you is easier than ever before. I’ve been a big fan of what tinyBuild has been doing for years, and their latest Connect showcase? It shows exactly why they’re some of the greatest to do it. Fantastic new indies, returning franchises, and a duck-themed shooter game were all on display here today, and I highly suggest you check it out. Ash & Steel is already bound to become a favorite for the majority of the folks watching. I can guarantee it.

‘Kingmakers’ May Have Stolen the Show for Me, but There Were Plenty of Awesome Games on Display Here

There were a lot of fantastic games shown off during the tinyBuild Connect 2025 showcase. Kingmakers, as always, looks utterly brilliant. I can’t wait to mow down hordes of enemies while blasting “Freebird” in a truck. But there were plenty of other, smaller projects that looked just as lovely. While I already know I’m diving into 99% of the games on display here, these caught my attention extremely quickly.

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

‘All Will Fall’ has the potential to be a City Builder Classic

I may be slightly biased about All Will Fall, especially since I got to play an early build of it. But, even as someone who could hardly care about the city builder genre before jumping into it, it was incredibly impressive. Seeing the world slowly spring to life before my eyes, all while trying to keep a raft full of full-on idiots alive? It’s charming. It’s goofy and witty. But most importantly, it’s a boatload of fun. It’s accessible enough for newbies like myself to enjoy, while it can also be unforgiving for those who want it that way. I won’t be doing that, myself, but folks can test it out on June 9th with an Open Beta.

‘Duckside’ is so Shaun-Coded, It Almost Makes Me Sick to Think About It

Do you love RUST and Escape From Tarkov, but want something that isn’t afraid to be goofy as all heck? Welcome to DUCKSIDE, an upcoming PvE/PvP duck-centric survival game that will drive us all quackers. The premise is absolutely wild, and after playing and loving Squirrel with a Gun, I’m very intrigued by the idea of a fully-fledged multiplayer duck shooter game. Build bases, craft, and do your best to survive. It looks mental, and I can’t wait for August 5 to get here already. Sure, it’s on PC, but I want to play this in 4K.

Screenshot: tinyBuild

Who Needs ‘GTA VI’ When ‘Streets of Rogue 2’ Exists and Looks This Good?

The original Streets of Rogue was a gem. Mixing the best parts of games like Deus Ex and Grand Theft Auto in a completely randomized world doesn’t sound like it should work as well as it did. But Streets of Rogue 2 looks like it’s going to be, somehow, even better. Featuring far more detailed graphics, while still falling into that charming pixel-art style, the gameplay shown during the tinyBuild Connect showcase has me itching to redownload the original while I wait for this sequel to finally release. I’m so ready for a VICE session with the crew, as this is the perfect blend of chaos and cute that we all love so much.

Screenshot: tinyBuild

While I’ve Never Played the First Two, ‘Hello Neighbor 3’ Looks Creepy Enough To Get My Attention

Bright and colorful, all while having the guise of being creepy. The Hello Neighbor franchise never grabbed me the same way that other “mascot horror” games have, but that may have changed today. After watching the gameplay clips for the upcoming Hello Neighbor 3, I may have to dive in and see what the hype is all about. The original games looked more like streamer bait than anything else, which is partially why I avoided them. But this one looks… different. Maybe it’s the oppressive lighting. Or the fact that the world is “alive”. Something about this has my attention, and I’m eager to dive into the Prologue 2 demo that’s live now.

Either way? That whole showcase was a banger and a half. There are far too many good games coming out this year, and my wallet is already hurting. I’m very eager to get all of my friends just as obsessed with DUCKSIDE as I am, and I already know Kingmakers is going to become a new favorite. My body is ready, but my bank account is not.