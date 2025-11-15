These 10 Baby Names Are Officially Headed For Extinction

Every generation leaves a trail of names behind, like bell-bottoms or Myspace accounts. What your parents thought sounded timeless now sounds like that neighbor next to your Grandma. According to a new analysis by NameKun, classic monikers from the 1950s through the 1970s are dropping off the map at a rate that would make even Karen blush.

The site, which tracks global naming records, found that certain names have seen usage declines of up to 90% from their mid-century peak. Some have slipped out of the top 1,000 entirely, entering what baby-name experts call “functional extinction.” In other words, if your name shows up on this list, you may never meet another one of you under 40 again.

Below are the ten names fading fastest, along with where they went wrong—or why they might just deserve a comeback.

1. Karen

Once a symbol of suburban grace, now a meme for public meltdowns. The name plummeted to 4,844th place last year, with only four newborns receiving it, according to Tyla. Somewhere, your aunt Karen just sighed and blamed TikTok.

2. Lauren

The 1990s “cool girl” name that peaked with Lauren Hill, Lauren Conrad, and every rom-com protagonist. Now, it sits at No. 477 in the U.S., down from fifth place in 1996 when more than 6,000 Laurens were born.

3. Sheila

A staple of 1960s sitcoms and Australian slang, Sheila’s fall from grace feels overdue. There’s something charmingly retro about it, though, like smoking indoors or serving Jell-O at dinner.

4. Brenda

The 90210 effect didn’t last. Once the epitome of small-town popularity, Brenda now feels like the friend your mom still texts for Avon orders.

5. Gladys

A name with lace gloves and rotary-phone energy. Statistically rare, but destined for a hipster revival once someone in Brooklyn names their baby after a great-grandmother.

6. Galvin

Unusual even at its peak, Galvin has nearly vanished from modern registries. The Daily Mail reports it barely appears in global naming data anymore, which may be the dignity it always deserved.

7. Neville

Once sturdy and unmistakably British, Neville has drifted into obscurity, more likely to appear in a crossword clue than a nursery.

8. Gary

The name of every man who knows a good shortcut on the highway. Garys are retiring faster than new ones are being born, leaving the world a little less reliable but slightly less beige.

9. Roderick

Strong, medieval, and entirely out of circulation. It sounds like someone who should own a castle, or at least a falcon.

10. Dale

A name that peaked with NASCAR and never looked back. Simple, honest, and now nearly extinct among Gen Alpha registries.

Trends are cyclical, so maybe one day nurseries will fill again with tiny Karens and Nevilles. But for now, these names belong to the same lost archive as answering machines and people who still send holiday cards by hand.