These 3 Releases Were Credited to Bands, But Are Just Glorified Solo Albums

Whether a band hadn’t formed yet, longtime members had departed, or existing members trusted their songwriter to create something without them, the following albums were released under the band’s full name, though technically solo albums. In short, it means that they were all mostly or completely made by a single person. Here are three releases that could realistically have been solo albums but fall under a band name instead.

‘Foo Fighters’ by Foo Fighters

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The Foo Fighters debuted with their self-titled album in 1995, and quickly became a post-grunge/alt-rock staple. But that first album was essentially a Dave Grohl solo project, as he wrote and recorded it before the band solidified. Alongside producer Barrett Jones, Foo Fighters was completed in six days in mid-October 1994. Grohl initially wrote it as a one-off following a period of depression after Kurt Cobain’s suicide. At that time, he found himself unmotivated to continue making music.

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After playing drums on Mike Watt’s solo album Ball-Hog or Tugboat? (and later, a short stint playing with Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers), Grohl felt getting back into a studio could be “some sort of cathartic therapy.” Although he was insecure about his vocals (according to Grohl, “I didn’t want to be a lead singer, I couldn’t f—ing sing”), the personal project obviously paid off in the end. He planned to release it under the name Foo Fighters to make it appear to be an actual band. But soon after there was actual interest in the album, Grohl recruited the initial members of Foo Fighters. The full group made its live debut in February 1995, months before the album dropped in June.

‘Father of the Bride’ by Vampire Weekend

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Vampire Weekend’s 2019 album Father of the Bride was their first release in six years, but it essentially served as an Ezra Koenig solo album. In 2016, Rostam Batmanglij announced his departure from Vampire Weekend. Koenig later confirmed they would remain collaborators, including on the upcoming fourth album. Batmanglij did have a hand in Father of the Bride, but the remaining band members, Chris Baio and Chris Tomson, did not.

In 2024, Koenig said this decision was supported by Baio and Tomson. They had confidence in him “to take us somewhere interesting.” The resulting album was definitely interesting, featuring collaborators like Danielle Haim and Steve Lacy as well as a variety of samples. But the full Vampire Weekend lineup was no longer as involved as it had been on their most popular, earlier albums.

‘Let’s Change the World with Music’ by Prefab Sprout

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Prefab Sprout’s ninth album, Let’s Change the World with Music, came out in 2009, the first album under the band’s name since 2001. However, it was originally a Paddy McAloon solo album, recorded in 1993. The other members of Prefab Sprout—most notably Martin McAloon, Wendy Smith, and Neil Conti—left the band for other pursuits around 2001. After that, Paddy retained the Prefab Sprout name, but subsequent releases were solo projects.

However, Let’s Change the World with Music was planned as a full-band Prefab Sprout release. It was intended as a follow-up to the band’s 1990 album Jordan: The Comeback. But miscommunications between Paddy McAloon and Sony resulted in the album being shelved. Apparently, it was too long after the already lengthy Jordan. But Paddy was told the label wanted him to expand a few songs. He wrote a 30-track concept album in response. Instead, Sony actually wanted him to cut a few songs. The album was lost to time until Paddy’s longtime manager, Keith Armstrong, urged him to revisit it years later.

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